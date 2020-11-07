Gilbert flipped a coin for mayor twice in the city's history

GILBERT — National television came to town 22 years ago for big news in Gilbert. The flip of a 1902 silver dollar would determine the winner of the mayor's race which had ended in a tie — the second time it had happened in Gilbert history.
Karl Oberstar Jr., the city's current mayor, won the coin flip and was declared winner over Edward Schneider, incumbent mayor. The earlier coin flip was in 1981 when Bob King and James Sandstrom were tied for mayor. Sandstrom won.
Oberstar told the Mesabi Tribune, "My thoughts back then and still today ... Wow, amazing... 534-534 after a recount of 532-529, 3-vote margin win. Every vote counts and should be counted."
An Associated Press story in November 1998 read, "This tiny Iron Range town has a new mayor thanks to a fateful coin flip broadcast live this morning on NBC’s 'Today' show.... Oberstar became the new mayor shortly after 7 a.m. when Schneider called heads. 'I’m very happy and very grateful,' said Oberstar, who had predicted that he would lose on the coin toss. 'I hope I can be of service for the next two years.'" Oberstar first became mayor when he was 34, "then in my 40s, back again in my 50s, then 17 years later in my 60s, I will have had my presence in city decision-making for my beloved hometown Gilbert," he told the Mesabi Tribune.
The AP story continued: "The candidates, who have been friends for many years, went to the unusual tie-breaker after each received 534 votes during the general election. On election night, Oberstar thought he had won by three votes until a recount demanded by Schneider showed the candidates had actually tied. Eighty-one percent of the town’s registered voters turned out at the polls.
"Secretary of State Joan Growe presided over the coin flip, which is a legal and accepted means of deciding ties in statewide elections. 'If we have ever had an example of every vote counting, this is it,' said Growe, who asked Schneider to call the coin in the air. 'Minnesotans take their elections and politics very seriously as you can see here in Gilbert.'
"'Today' show cameras zoomed in on the coin after it fell to the carpet in the council chambers of City Hall. Afterward, Schneider, dressed in red tie and sport coat, shook Oberstar’s hand and congratulated him.
The AP story continued. "'I was a little bit nervous, especially in the last few minutes,' Oberstar said after the toss. 'I said a little prayer before she tossed the coin, then I didn’t even look when she tossed it. It’s unbelievable — it’s like the lottery to me.'"
Schneider died three years ago at age 87, Sandstrom in 2008 at 71 and King in June of this year at 88.
