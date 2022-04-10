Gilbert City Hall to close to public two days a week

GILBERT — The city of Gilbert is without a full-time clerk following the resignation last month of Jim Paulsen, and City Hall is temporarily closed to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays to allow office employees to complete "lots of paperwork with the transition from new software and electric and water meter readings," said Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr.
"The employees are still on the job all week long," he added.
Last Tuesday, Matt Uhan, president of the First National Bank of Gilbert, was named interim clerk on a part-time basis (10 hours a week) until a replacement for Paulsen is hired. Deputy Clerk Sandra Gulan had told the City Council "that she is very satisfied with the position she has in Gilbert and does not choose to be city clerk in a permanent capacity," the mayor said.
"So the quicker we get a clerk on board, permanently and in-the-know of things around City Hall, the sooner we will be able to shift back to being open 5 days a week."
The search for an interim replacement for Paulsen was extensive, Oberstar said. "After I searched for a month asking numerous qualified professionals to step into the interim clerk position, while we advertised and did an interview/selection process, after no success after eight inquiries, Mr. Paulsen offered to stay as interim clerk (10 hours per week up to 10 weeks). After two days in, Mr. Paulsen served the city a two-week notice (of resignation) that he could not continue as interim clerk."
Oberstar said, "Mr. Paulsen (executive administrative clerk, or clerk/treasurer) has told the Council his reason for resignation was he had been offered a private sector job in his hometown of Hibbing. He would be close to home, less travel, no working in the evenings. In Gilbert he had Council meetings, board/commission meetings and numerous other committee meetings, and lastly, the pay (new job) was much better."
Paulsen’s salary in Gilbert was $82,900 with an annual 3 percent increase.
"We will soon be hiring a new city clerk and hope to have this person on the job by late April or early May," Oberstar said. Asked if clerk candidates are required to have an accounting degree, the mayor said, "The job description asks that you have accounting experience of some kind. A CPA (certified public accountant) license would be preferred, but not required."
The city is in the process of having the 2021 audit up to this month.
“In this transition period between Mr. Paulsen and the new incoming city clerk that we hire soon. So all will be accounted for and this new hire can know where the starting line is in our city finances," Oberstar said.
The annual audit is conducted by an outside accounting firm.
Regarding the office staffing, "Deputy Clerk Gulan (part-time) is doing double duty on many things since the interim clerk can’t begin to do all the duties the clerk did," Oberstar said.
Taryn Greiner resigned earlier this year as water and light clerk citing personal reasons, and Katie Bennett, also water and light clerk, resigned a few years ago for personal reasons. The other office personnel are Kristen Lindsey, part-time special projects, and Karen Moberg, fulltime water and light billing clerk.
Oberstar said, "I cannot emphasize enough, things have just accumulated to a point that a catch-up period is necessary. I trust the city will be understanding and work through this."
He added: "Mr. Paulsen has done a very satisfactory job for the City of Gilbert, and I wish him well on his new job. Many people may not know or understand the amount of work our city office staff does. The council and I do, and we work for the people, and hopefully they trust us in our decision-making. It's very stressful because of the amount and sometimes the time constraints they (office staff) have to meet. We have a wonderful office staff — they are working very diligently for the people of Gilbert. We as a council must listen to the concerns" of all city departments "so they can deliver the best affordable service possible to the people of Gilbert. Thank you to the people of Gilbert for their patience and understanding the past two years with all the upgrading and changes made. We did $5.5 million in capital improvements since 2020 and are only on the hook for $2 million to be paid back in 20 years, thanks to many grants we were able to obtain."
