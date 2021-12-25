Giants Ridge woman remembers brother ‘wise beyond his 33 years’

BIWABIK — Siblings Audrey and Robbie Erving, fourth-generation Northern Californians, were close in age, born three years apart, and even closer as kindred spirits.
But a tragic downhill skiing accident in Whitefish, Montana, in 1999 would end Robbie’s life when he was just 33. He had died of asphyxiation in a tree well, deep pockets of loose snow found near the base of evergreen trees.
“The last time I saw my brother was in Whitefish, where we went skiing together over that Christmas holiday in 1998, while my Mom took care of my sweet baby girl, Amy,” Audrey Erving said in a recent interview. “I am so grateful that my Mom, my brother, and I (along with my firstborn) were able to have that last shared vacation and special holiday time spent together.”
She added that reminiscing about her brother during this Christmas season is poignant and bittersweet for her.
“My advice to people, especially during the holidays, is to cherish the ones you love and make each family gathering meaningful in some way because you never really know when it will be the last one,” she said.
Erving, who lives at Voyageurs Retreat at Giants Ridge, said, “My brother was an advanced skier and was on the UC Santa Barbara Ski Team in college and we grew up skiing all over the West and into Canada, so it is ironic that he died on a mountain skiing, doing what he loved.”
Erving remembers her brother with love and named her son Robbie for the uncle he never knew. And the loss is still painful for her, but the memories are oh, so fond.
“Every March 5, the day my little brother died almost 23 years ago, I set out on the dining table the memorabilia from this precious box labeled ‘Irreplaceable Memories of Robbie Erving’ that includes many photos, concert tickets, football game stubs, letters, ski season passes, (and more) that I will cherish until my dying day. It gives a clear idea of what kind of man my dear little brother was. We light a candle in his memory so my children are reminded of our precious Robbie. It is still unbelievable to me that the anniversary of Robbie’s death is approaching 23 years now. I am so grateful to have had him in my life for 33 precious years, but what I would give to have grown old with him.”
Six months after he died, Audrey Erving’s mother Susie Minard Erving, of Menlo Park, California, received a letter of condolence from the geography department at California State University in Long Beach where had been a graduate student. “Robert was one of my very best graduate students that program ever produced,” wrote Christine Rodrigue, Ph.D. He had “the hallmarks of a true intellectual and scientist, and it is a very rare thrill for faculty to work with such a student.” Audrey Erving and her mother set up a scholarship at California State University-Chico, the Robert Russell Erving Memorial Graduate Scholarship Endowment for graduate geography students.
Audrey Erving said, “My brother was not just a mountain man but a scholar. There is no doubt in my mind that if he lived, he would have continued his education beyond graduate school and would have earned a Ph.D. in geography and would have helped address Earth’s global warming situation in some way. Robbie was a remarkable, humble and sweet young man with a great sense of humor who was wise beyond his 33 years on this planet for sure.”
She has “precious memories of Robbie and me in Portola Valley, California, playing in the pool, horsing around near the barn and pasture, later in life enjoying fall college football games, taking ski trips together...all experienced and cherished with dearest little bro.”
She spoke proudly of her family background and of its influence on her brother. Paternal grandfather Robert R. Erving, “who came from meager means to create his own wealth during the Great Depression and beyond,” worked for Rand McNally map company and in 1915 devised the system of numbering the roads on maps.
He became CEO of the road map company H.M. Gousha Co. and moved the company to what is now Silicon Valley. Erving’s maternal grandfather, Claude R. Minard, received a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School in 1926 and was elected to the Assembly of the California Legislature where he was a staunch supporter of improving the administration of justice. After Pearl Harbor he joined the Army and rose in rank to colonel with Allied Supreme Headquarters in London and in North Africa and Europe.
Erving knows her brother would be happy with his niece and nephew. “Rob is a junior at UMD for chemical engineering (he was first in his 2019 graduating high school class at Eveleth-Gilbert) and is a leader in the engineering honor society, so needless to say, my brother would be very proud of his nephew. As am I, of course,” she said.
“It still hurts so badly that my brother only knew my daughter Amy for a year and a half before he died and never had the opportunity to even meet my son. However, both of my adult children, Amy age 24, and Rob age 21, are also three years apart in age just like my brother and I were, certainly know their Uncle Robbie through me,” Erving added.
“I will never forget our parting words when I hugged and kissed him goodbye at the Kalispell Airport and said, ‘I love you, little bro, thanks again for another great ski trip, and see you next at the family reunion in Black Butte, Oregon,” she said. “Needless to say, ever since Robbie died, the family reunions have not been the same for me. Even after all these years, I find it so strange to fly solo, especially at family gatherings without my dearest little brother. Only the good die young, as they say.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.