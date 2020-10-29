VIRGINIA — It’s getting a little spooky in Virginia.
The cupola of City Hall is set to display a Halloween light show tonight and Saturday, on Halloween. The dome atop the structure will rotate between being lit with orange and dark purple.
And don’t be spooked if you see some lightning — that is to be a highlight of the show. City officials have programmed the display to look like there is lightning going round the cupola, said Virginia City Councilor Steve Johnson.
It’s all part of a recently completed, nearly $2.5 million energy improvement project, which upgraded street lights and lighting in city buildings to much more efficient LEDs, along with several other measures to save energy.
The city enlisted Ameresco, an energy efficiency and renewable energy company, to carry out the overhaul, which a company official told the council at at a recent meeting will save Virginia at least $108,000 per year.
The city is paying that amount to Ameresco each year until the project is paid off.
Aside from the noticeably brighter street lights, the addition of the cupola lighting is “the tangible part of the energy retrofit that the citizens can see,” said Johnson, who took a lead on initiating the project.
It’s “a little something extra” for residents and visitors to enjoy, he said.
The technology offers virtually endless possibilities, added the counselor. The cupola can be lit with any color on the spectrum and programmed with numerous patterns and movements. For instance, there is an option of strobe lighting; and lights can change direction, going up or down the cupola. There is even a rotating light that, if programmed in red and blue, resembles the flashing light of a squad vehicle.
The cupola can be lit statically as well. During the first week of school in September, it was illuminated in green, white and black — the colors of Rock Ridge Public Schools.
It could also be lit in blue and yellow, the colors of Marquette Catholic School of Virginia, during Catholic Schools Week, Johnson noted.
During the majority of October, the cupola displayed various hues of pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“It is truly mind-blowing the amount of options,” said Johnson, who is among several city staff members trained in the technology.
The city plans to change out the colors monthly, along with altering them for special occasions or holidays, such as lighting the cupola in red, white and blue for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Nonprofits can also request that the color be changed for a period of time.
Johnson said the city is encouraging community engagement in the new feature.
The cupola can be seen from the Highway 53 bridge, from areas of Northside Virginia and other parts of town.
“It’s really exciting to have another thing for people to come to Virginia (to see),” he said.
“Not many cities are able to honor people or events” with special lighting at city headquarters, Johnson said at a council meeting earlier this month.
The I-35 bridge in Minneapolis was outfitted with similar lighting technology after it was rebuilt in 2008, and there are other landmarks that have light displays, such as the Enger Tower in Duluth.
But Virginia’s City Hall is the only city location Johnson knows of in the area that boasts such a feature.
It is run by the astronomical clock, he added. The lighting automatically turns on 15 minutes before sunset and turns off 15 minutes after sunrise.
The long-term goal is to update the city’s social media sites frequently with information on why city hall is lit in a certain color, Johnson said.
“We encourage folks to come and see it,” especially this weekend, he said. “Just remember, if it seems a little spooky around city hall, well, that is all part of the plan.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.