VIRGINIA — The second of four suspects accused of robbing a Virginia assisted-living facility at gunpoint in June 2019 plead guilty this week to her role in the incident.
Haille Marie Ross, 21, accepted the felony charge of aiding and abetting an offender after acting as the “getaway driver” for the armed robbery at Edgewood Vista in Virginia, in which the suspects left the facility with a haul of prescription pills.
In a handwritten plea agreement Aug. 4, Ross wrote that she would cooperate with law enforcement and truthfully testify in the cases against her co-defendants Nicholas Ryan Champa, 22, and Mark Koslucher, 25. The fourth defendant, 25-year-old Morgan Katherine Lee Brady-Lundin, was sentenced to probation in July for her role.
In the same filing, Ross also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine in an exchange for a stay of adjudication, which stays off her permanent record. In accepting the robbery charge, she wrote that felony aiding and abetting “will be on my record.”
A plea hearing was held last Monday in front of Sixth Judicial District Judge Robert C. Friday in Virginia, and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered prior to an Oct. 5 sentencing. The signed plea deal indicates Ross, who was 20 years old at the time of incident, is also seeking probation and will avoid a steeper charge of aggravated aiding and abetting.
According to court records, the robbery unfolded in the early morning hours of June 24, 2019, when Brady-Lundin was working for Edgewood Vista on an overnight shift and double-checked the facility doors to make sure they were unlocked as part of the planned robbery.
When the Virginia Police Department questioned her last September, Brady-Lundin did not give up the names of Champa or her cousin, Koslucher, police said. But after several weeks, she returned to the police station and implicated the two men and Ross as the “getaway driver.”
Champa allegedly told Brady-Lundin before her shift that “it is happening tonight whether you like it or not so you might as well get on board,” she told police, according to court records.
Brady-Lundin and two other employees told police that two men wearing hoodies, masking their faces with bandanas, walked into Edgewood with a gun, bound their wrists and ordered Brady-Lundin to open carts located near the front entrance with prescription medications.
Identification cards and cell phones were taken from the three employees, which police located outside, according to the complaint.
Surveillance footage showed someone driving a white Toyota in the area of the assisted living home around the time of the armed robbery. Court records indicate Ross had possession of the car on June 23, 2019, and into part of the following day when the robbery occurred. At about 7:30 a.m. the following day, police saw a white Toyota Corolla parked out front of Brady-Lundin and Champa's residence in Hibbing.
Brady-Lundin and Champa were arrested in December 2019. Koslucher and Ross were charged this past January. Champa and Koslucher face felony charges of first-degree aggravated robbery.
Champa is scheduled to appear for an omnibus hearing on Aug. 31, before Judge Michelle M. Anderson in Virginia. Koslucher has a settlement conference scheduled the same day, with a pretrial conference set for Sept. 8 and a jury trial scheduled for Sept. 9-14.
