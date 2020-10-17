Get out and vote message

Members of the United Steelworkers traveled from Keewatin to Eveleth making stops in Hibbing, Chisholm and Virginia Thursday night projecting a get out to vote message supporting former Vice President Joe Biden on water towers and landmarks including the Ironman statue, Miner's Memorial Building, the Greyhound Bus Museum and the world's largest hockey stick.
