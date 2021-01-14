Generous donations

Donations were accepted at Pengilly and Nashwauk United Methodist Churches during the Christmas season for four organizations: Range Regional Animal Shelter (RRAR), Itasca County Veterans, Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Shelf and the Salvation Army. Generous donors in the Nashwauk and Pengilly communities gave over $3,000 to these organizations!

 photo submitted

