Gangl named new fire marshal in Hibbing

HIBBING — Rossi Gangl was certain by the age of 10 that she’d someday work as a caregiver.
“I was born to help people,”she said on a recent day from her new office at the Hibbing Fire Department headquarters.
She met that goal after becoming a paramedic 14 years ago. But her pathway to helping people had a few twists and turns that led her in a direction that was a bit unexpected.
“I thought I’d be in the O.R.,” said Gangl, 35, whose initial aspirations were to be a surgeon.
That all changed during her pre-med studies at St. Cloud State University after getting a taste, via coursework, of the “immediate patient care” first responders provide. She enjoyed the challenge and on-the-spot caregiving aspects of “helping someone — now.”
After seven years of working with the Hibbing Fire Department, Gangl took another turn. On March 29, she became the new fire marshal of the nearly 30-member department.
Fire investigations had captured her interest during her years there responding to calls. The department’s previous fire marshal, Bryan Fagerstrom, “was my inspiration,” Gangl said.
Her first fire investigation, she said, was a few years ago involving a fire during which Fagerstrom suffered a back injury.
That injury would prevent Fagerstrom from returning to the position. Others on the crew, including the chief, battalion chief and training officer, filled in, but the department was without an official fire marshal until Gangl stepped in, bolstered by ongoing mentorship from Fagerstrom.
The job entails wearing “a lot of different hats,” she said.
Hibbing’s fire marshal is responsible for public information, fire code inspection of 637 businesses, and public education, particularly teaching children about such things as fire safety, prevention and escape plans.
And, of course, conducting fire investigations.
Working daytime hours, as opposed to shift work and literally living at the fire hall on 24-hour stints, has been an adjustment, said Gangl, joking that she now has to actually consider what to feed her kids for dinner. She and husband, Brian Gangl, who teaches first grade at Keewatin Elementary, have six children ages 8 to 17, some of whom are Gangl’s adopted nieces and nephews.
Fire marshals keep up with paramedic and firefighter training, Gangl noted. “When staffing is low, we jump on the apparatus” to assist with emergency calls.
Firefighters and crew members regularly work as “the eyes” for the fire marshal while at the scene, she added. The more she became familiar with the role, the more Gangl enjoyed the investigation side.
Gangl, who has roots on the Iron Range and lived for a while in southern Minnesota, graduated from high school in Buffalo, Minn., near Minneapolis.
After deciding to become a first responder, she enrolled in the EMT program at St. Cloud Technical & Community College, then completed two years of paramedic training at Mesabi Range College.
“I’ve always been athletic,” said Gangl, who played volleyball at St. Cloud State. She enjoyed the physical aspect of being a paramedic, not to mention the caregiving part. “You’re there on someone’s worst day, and you do everything you can to make it better.”
The fire marshal position involves more office work, but has plenty of its own challenges.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also forced some changes. Gangl said she expects to conduct fire education for young students in their school classrooms, rather than having them come to the fire hall, to limit the possible spread of the virus. Children will still have the opportunity to tour the building during the October fire safety month open house.
She has also had the opportunity to attend more training via online classes scheduled during the pandemic.
The new role takes some getting used to, Gangl said, but she is ready to take it all on, including the less popular task of fire code inspections. Those inspections are truly aimed at preventing a situation where someone could potentially get hurt or lose their life, she said.
When it comes down to it, it’s still “all about helping people.”
