VIRGINIA — A Level 3 predatory offender was taken into custody Wednesday in Virginia after being on fugitive status since he cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet and absconded from a halfway house in Duluth on Oct. 2, a Minnesota Department of Corrections news release stated.
Royce Anthony Drift, 33, has an extensive criminal history that includes convictions for sexual assault, assault, using weapons and false imprisonment. Drift has ties in Eveleth, Nett Lake and Virginia.
The arrest came after a tip from the public and less than two hours after the DOC sought help from the public to find Drift, who was wanted for violations of the conditions of his supervised release. Anyone that saw Drift was advised not to confront him and call 911 immediately.
Drift was ultimately taken into custody by the DOC’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit.
Drift was released from the St. Louis County jail on Sept. 10 to intensive supervised release.
