Even though it buys diesel fuel and gasoline in bulk, St. Louis County is busting its 2022 fuel budget due to record prices.
The county, which uses diesel fuel in road graders, excavators, dump trucks and gasoline in other county vehicles and equipment, is like everyone else, getting hit in the pocketbook.
“Like everyone, St. Louis County is definitely feeling the pinch from the spike in fuel prices,” Kevin Gray, St. Louis County administrator said. “Right now, we're estimating about a $2 million increase in fuel costs for the year compared to what was budgeted.”
St. Louis County's Public Works Department, which maintains more than 3,000 miles of county-state aid, county, unorganized township roads and bridges, is getting hit the hardest, Gray said.
The Public Works Department typically uses about 50,000 gallons of diesel and 40,000 gallons of gasoline each month during the summer, Gray said.
During winter, Public Works uses about 70,000 gallons of diesel and 35,000 gallons of gasoline per month, he said.
Skyrocketing costs mean that the Public Works Department is trying to save fuel wherever it can without compromising constituent services, Brian Boder, St. Louis County Public Works deputy director – maintenance said.
“We're delaying what we can and functioning at the highest level to maintain public safety,” Boder said. “We're a big county, but we're trying to do the simple stuff. Maybe instead of doing 30 culverts we do 20 and instead of mowing all the (roadside) grass, we may do the roads with the higher average traffic counts.”
For years, the county has had a “no idle,” policy in effect, under which equipment operators are instructed not to idle vehicles as a fuel saving measure, Boder said.
Over the course of a year, the county Public Works Department on average uses about 670,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 450,000 gallons of gasoline, according to Boder.
If fuel prices continue to increase, the county, like all other fuel consumers, will be facing major decisions, he said.
“It is obviously impacting our operations with costs,” Boder said. “We have been able to shift some monies around and continue to meet needs, but going into fall and winter we will be at the end of our 2022 budget and we will have to take look at it for our 2023 budget.”
Services provided by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Department are continuing as normal, Jason Lukovsky, St. Louis County Sheriff's Department undersheriff said.
“It's business as usual,” Lukovsky said. “We are responding as we always do.”
However, fuel prices are a concern moving into the coming budget year, he said.
The Sheriff's Department uses about 130,000 gallons of gasoline per year, Lukovsky said.
“Looking forward to next year, it's going to impact the budget,” Lukovsky said. “Gas prices are definitely a concern of ours moving forward.”
St. Louis County Commissioner Paul McDonald of Ely, chair of the county board, said county departments are currently finalizing 2023 budgets.
Fuel will be a big part of budget discussions, he said.
“We've been working off the same (fuel) numbers for the last three or four years,” McDonald said. “When you get fuel costs like we do we have some tough decisions to make, no doubt.”
The county is continuing to examine other areas of the budget, which could help cushion increased fuel costs, Gray said.
“The necessary nature of the services we provide, and the large geography we cover, doesn't give us much option for reducing fuel consumption,” Gray said. “So, instead it's forcing us to reassess priorities in other budget areas.”
