When people began strolling through downtown Minneapolis wearing cones around their heads to keep them off their phones — strangely enough, all because Ely had banned social media within its town limits — it grabbed attention.
Onlookers got curious. Soon, word spread of the Ely restriction.
Prohibiting residents in one city from using Twitter and such platforms seemed to have a certain effect. It got others tweeting.
Before long, people across the country were taking to social media to chatter about this crazy thing that happened in a northern Minnesota town. Even the NBC Nightly News reported on it.
Then there was the time Ely launched its very own around-the-clock cable network — appropriately dubbed, The Ely Channel.
The venture concentrated on reality TV, with its 24-hour lineup featuring shows such as: “Sauna Wars,” “Iron Range Chef,” “Outfits of the Outfitters,” “Gone Dogsleddin,’” “Scat Trackers,” “Muck Luck,” “S’mores Boss,” and a sing-along, call-in program called, “Campfire!”
Of course, who could forget the time Ely was getting ready to drain Miners Lake to create the first in-ground Olympic Stadium, complete with seats carved into the rock.
Plans were underway for special tent and canoe combo packages for the crowds expected to flood the town, and venues were being set for the new Olympic fishing tournament event.
After all, Ely had made a last-minute bid to host the 2016 Summer Olympics, and it needed to prepare should it be chosen for the global games.
Ely retailers and residents got in on the hype, creating an Ely Olympic logo, yard signs, T-shirts and other merchandise to promote the town’s bid. A rally was held, highlighted by a torch lighting and an appearance from the Ely Summer Games mascot, Buzzy the Mosquito.
News of Ely’s long-shot attempt to host the Olympics started buzzing across the country.
And that was the intent.
Ely is a one-of-a-kind sort of place, so why not “try to find unique ways to promote it,” Linda Fryer had explained.
As the administrative director of the Ely Chamber of Commerce, Fryer had much fun through the years with the chamber-sponsored April Fool’s campaigns — starting with a prank of fictional news in 2008 that Canada was trying to buy Ely, annex the city and acquire its many natural resources — as well as the many other marketing endeavors that incorporated street theater to draw visitors to Ely.
For instance, the time a “lost bear” began wandering the streets of Chicago, trying to find his way back to his home to Ely. The bear talked to passersby about his beloved hometown — and all its outdoor amenities — while trying to fish the Windy City manholes with no luck.
It would be so much better to be fishing in an Ely-area lake, he told potential tourists.
There was also the time when Ely found its voice, quite literally.
The “Ely is Calling” publicity stunt employed three teams of street actors, who interacted with people at Minneapolis’ Nicollet Mall using can-and-string phones. The actors posed behind one end of the can, pretending to be the town of Ely “calling.” They chatted with individuals about the area and distributed cards directing people to the Ely chamber website.
Like most of the campaigns, it was multimedia. Ely is Calling included radio spots in the Twin Cities and Duluth portraying the “voice of Ely” stating: “Hello, this is Ely calling you back.”
Among those who had the chance to converse with Ely while traversing the mall was the then mayor of Minneapolis, R.T. Rybak, who noted: “I don’t need a can-and-string phone to remind me of how much I love Ely.”
There was nothing foolish about the promotional campaigns, which went on for years under Fryer’s direction, driving people to visit www.ely.org to learn more about Ely — and countless others to actually visit.
There is no doubt, Fryer was instrumental in putting Ely on the map.
“Linda promoted the Ely area in ways that few thought possible. She has made Ely a household name and designation for tens of thousands of additional people,” states a recent proclamation that christened June 23, 2022, “Linda Fryer Day in the City of Ely.”
On that day, the longtime promoter of Ely, who died at age 73 on Jan. 13, was honored with a segment of Ely roadway renamed “Linda Fryer Way.” Family traveled from Indiana for the unveiling of the street sign and dedication of the avenue that fittingly runs along Ely’s Whiteside Park, home to the Ely Blueberry/Art Festival, which Fryer’s efforts helped expand, and the autumn Harvest Moon Festival, which she helped create.
But Fryer would be the first to tell you she did not act alone.
When Fryer was esteemed with Explore Minnesota’s “Friend of Tourism” award in 2012, one year before she retired from 25 years serving at the helm of the Ely chamber, she said it was “a great honor.” But Fryer insisted she only qualified “because of a lot of people who have helped out over the years,” including the chamber team, area tourism and business partners, and marketing firms that helped to dream up some of the wacky ideas.
Fryer, however, was most willing to think outside the box. She thrived in those situations — happily playing along with what she called the “quirky, off-beat promotions.”
The April Fool’s gags, she said, were “a good way to kick off the summer tourist season.”
Fryer had been lured to Ely after falling in love with its wilderness opportunities during canoe trips to the area. By the late-1970s, Fryer had decided to move to Ely from northwest Indiana, making it her permanent home with longtime partner, Judy Hall. She taught physical education and health, and held some other jobs, before landing her role with the chamber.
Fryer loved the outdoors. She enjoyed cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. She especially reveled in any chance to go fishing.
So, enticing others to check out the area’s lakes was rather second nature, and Fryer particularly had fun with the chamber’s O.C.F. campaign.
I remember the sparkle in her eyes as she explained how Ely was a refuge for people struggling with Obsessive Compulsive Fishing.
The promotion reminded fishing enthusiasts that Ely offered a “safe haven” for O.C.F. sufferers, Fryer had said. It encouraged anglers to visit Ely and try out its more off-the-beaten-path experience.
The campaign was so successful, it ran for two years.
It wasn’t all fun and games, of course. Fryer was tasked along the way with challenges in a wilderness-bordering town.
But her dedication to Ely — as, truly, its best friend — was always apparent.
And she was a friend to many.
Fryer was as kind as she was direct. I felt welcomed under her supportive wings from the first day I entered the old log cabin of the Ely chamber offices as a brand-new, fresh-outta-school reporter.
She was confident I would be accurate in my writing. And if I ever got something wrong, she would be sure to tell me.
And she followed through.
Because of that, there was incredible trust and mutual respect between us. I considered Linda Fryer a friend. I’m certain she felt the same.
I just wish I had one more chance to tell her how grateful I am for her genuineness, human decency, and belief in me.
My most cherished memories will forever be of Fryer’s mischievous grin when talking of the latest April 1 caper or newest marketing ploy.
“I have been lucky to be in Ely,” she said, once further stating her gratitude “for business people and the people of Ely, who always want to better themselves or better the community.”
During Ely’s social media ban initiative, street actors handed out bird whistles that said, “Tweet this!” Petition cards were also distributed asking people to commit to five consecutive phone-free minutes every day in order to look up and enjoy the natural beauty around them, wherever they are; to make a tweeting sound instead of posting a tweet; and to “visit www.ely.org to discover the charm of Ely, Minn.”
Not bad advice to this day.
I’m sure Fryer would relish those who take the time to look up and around them when in the Ely area, appreciating its beauty.
Linda Fryer put Ely on the map. No foolin.’
She is now on the map of Ely, immortalized for all time with a street in her name.
And for that, she is most deserving.
