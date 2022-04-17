ANGORA — That postal motto,"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds," has nothing on newspaper motor route driver Laurel Marjamaa of Angora.
For 31 years — 170 miles a day, 5,000 miles a month and 60,000 miles a year — she has delivered the Mesabi Daily News, now Mesabi Tribune, to subscribers from Cook, Angora, Linden Grove, Sand Lake and the Cook end of Lake Vermilion.
And she is unabashed about her love for the job: "You can't work all week without a day off and not love the job. I didn't feel like I was working."
But Marjamaa has made the decision to retire. Her job, better described as her passion, started in 1991 and many vehicles later, it came to an end a week ago, April 10, the day she turned 70. It's been a good run for Marjamaa, except for the occasional accident. "I've been T-boned, had a head-on crash and I sideswiped a semi," Marjamaa said in a phone interview. She joked, "I have to get off the road."
First she delivered the Duluth News Tribune a couple of years, then started at the Mesabi Daily News, hired by circulation manager, the late Jack Latimer. She was offered a job at one of the mining companies. "I didn't want to work at the mine. I chose to be poor. I wanted to be a paper girl. The paper was important to people — they want to know the news."
First she thought of retiring at 62 and "hoped the paper would keep going" until she could collect Social Security. She knew there were not as many subscribers as in days gone by. "Older ones are dying" and young people on her route didn't subscribe, reading it online instead. "It was the same number of miles, but the (pay)checks were less and less. Without Social Security I wouldn't have made it."
A native of Mound, a small city 20 miles west of Minneapolis, she worked for several manufacturing companies, then met and married Roger Marjamaa from Cook. They settled in Angora, parted ways after a few years and remained friends until his death in 2020.
She had studied nursing at Hibbing Community College, but found it not to her liking, so she looked at the want ads in the paper. "I took the first one I found — paper carriers. I enjoyed it so much I started giving little gifts. I'd buy in bulk and got all kinds of tips around the holidays." At the time of the O.J. Simpson murder trial, she gave her customers tea bags with this note attached: "Here's two tea bags. Coffee is too expensive, and we're tired of OJ."
She gave gifts at Christmas, and in turn she sometimes "made a whole month's salary" with tips from those on her route. She's proud to say, "You won't see a lot of complaints" from her customers.
She also sees the decline in the number of papers and the number of pages. Years back the Sunday papers had more pages than they do now, so 10 papers were in a bundle. Now the Sunday paper comes in packs of 25, "the paper has shrunk so much."
Morning came early for Marjamaa. She would get up at 2 a.m. for the 25-mile trip to Virginia to pick up the bundles at the Mesabi Tribune loading dock, then headed back up north to start her deliveries. She and the other drivers waiting for the papers would talk about their early-morning drives, and Marjamaa would tell how "I came down my road, the freeway," with not much traffic in the wee hours. And "when I took (the route at) Lake Vermilion, I made up my mind to get a 4-wheel drive."
Marjamaa took good care of her vehicles, with a standing appointment at The Tire Shop in Cook every Thursday at 7:30 a.m., "the best move I ever made." She said, "When I get my check from Mesabi, that's when the Tire Shop gets paid. The first money out of my check goes to the Tire Shop, the rest is for me," adding with a chuckle, "A lot of times the car is in better shape than me."
Ten years ago she was heading to the Tire Shop in her Oldsmobile Delta 88 when another vehicle ran a stoplight and T-boned Marjamaa's car at the intersection of Highways 24 and 115. Marjamaa's car broke in two, and "the back end dropped off, the front wheel drive kept on going." The impact was "right where I was sitting," and she was dropped on the ground. "The next thing I knew, a first responder said, 'You've been in an accident. I came to and heard the helicopter." She was airlifted to St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, and she remembers hearing the 6 o'clock news telling about "Laurel Marjamaa, 60" being in a bad accident. Word had spread around Cook that "Laurel's dead," people were saying "she couldn't have survived that car," then it was announced at a bingo game that "Laurel's recovering!" A card box at a Cook grocery had 200 greetings.
She would be hospitalized for four months, August to November 2012, during which time she also had a heart attack. "If you're going to have a heart attack, it might as well have been in the hospital," she said.
Then there was the head-on crash "towards Timbuktu (on Lake Vermilion) around those S-curves. It was deer season. Here comes a car out of nowhere. They're coming right at me. We were going at a slower speed. They hit me dead-center. Our vehicles were totaled. Everybody was OK."
The third accident was her fault, she said, describing that she was entering Highway 53 from the Cook Country Store parking lot. She had been "focused on something else and didn't notice the semi that was coming into town. He went by and the back end of the semi scraped my fender and mirror."
She went back to driving the route and giving gifts to her caring customers. "I bought a lot of Ziploc bags and put ornaments or candy in them." Then there was the time she bought everybody on the route a fleece lap blanket. "I filled four shopping carts, over 200 of those blankets. I had blankets everywhere." Marjamaa delivered them to her customers, one of them apologizing because she had given the blanket to her cat.
"When Zup's (in Cook) burned down, I bought $5 gift certificates from the other Zup's stores so they'd have some up-front money."
Asked what she will miss about no longer having the route, she gets emotional about her faithful customers. And she might miss listening to rock music on the route, cranking the volume in the country, toning it down in town. But having lost so many customers over the years and that they're not being replaced by new, younger subscribers is hard. She admits she has "story after story after story" to tell.
And she said she is willing to help any route driver whose car breaks down. She maintains hope that someone will apply for her job so that the motor route delivery continues.
On March 23 she wrote a heartfelt letter "from your paper girl" to her loyal customers. It read in part, "If you know of anyone interested in running the route, or part of the route, give me a call. I would be the trainer.
"I'm so sorry that this is happening but it's hard to find carriers. I love the job but not everyone does… Thank you for all you've done for me over the years. Lots of nice compliments, cards, gifts, tips and thanks to everyone who kept me on the road, rescued me and repaired my vehicles. It takes cooperation to keep you all with daily papers, but it was all worth it."
