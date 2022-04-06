HIBBING — This past week Vicki Gornick, an organist and piano instructor from Chisholm, performed the Ukraine National Anthem to an audience gathered for the Music in Our Schools Concert held in the Hibbing High School Auditorium.
“Tearing — they teared,” Gornick recalled the audience reaction from the performance this past Tuesday.
Gornick’s dear friend, Volodymyr Koshuba, a professional concert organist from Kiev, Ukraine sent her the sheet music. The two communicate daily through Facebook Messenger.
“He sent it to me — probably three weeks ago,” Gornick recalled.
There is an eight-hour time difference between Ukraine and Chisholm, and Gornick said the music arrived in her inbox on what would have been morning in Ukraine.
“I literally ran upstairs, printed it off and learned it — I felt compelled to do it — I had to do this,” Gornick said. “It wasn’t difficult to learn.”
“It’s a beautiful piece of music, and any attention it can bring is good,” she added.
That same day, Gornick took the sheet music and traveled to Hibbing High School, where she recorded herself playing it on the pipe organ, sharing it on social media.
Gornick said she first met Koshuba in 2008, when he was doing a concert tour in the U.S. A fellow organist from Rochester, Minn. introduced to him.
“In 2008 and 2014, he played at Blessed Sacrament in Hibbing,” Gornick recalled.
In 2014 Koshuba performed with his friend Pavel Krasutsky, originally from Ukraine who worked at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Gornick noted.
Gornick said she and Koshuba and his wife, Svetlana and their daughter, Viktoria, who is also a world-class musician have become friends and have kept in touch.
Since the Russian attack on Ukraine, Gornick said she emails Volodymyr daily to check on him and Svetlana. Gornick said she was relieved to learn that her friends have access to food and provisions, being they are in the capital city.
“He said they can get food, but it’s more expensive,” she said.
The couple made the decision to stay in their home, despite Russian bombing near where they live. Gornick said during the daytime they spend time in the living quarters of their home, but in the evening retreat to their basement for safety.
Their daughter resides in Poland where she is safe.
Gornick said she was saddened to learn that the beautiful grand piano and church organ that Volodymyr sent her photos of will remain silent.
When she asked him if he’d been practicing, he told her, “No, not now.”
Surprised by his response, Gornick told him, “But it’s so therapeutic and good for the soul.”
But Volodymyr has found the threat of the constant bombing too great.
“The stress here is 24/7, I can’t practice,” he told Gornick.
Volodymyr, who is now 73, told Gornick his future plans are to do a U.S. concert tour, and donate the proceeds to the Ukraine Military office. His U.S. Visa has expired, and the Embassy in Kiev is closed, so he’s not able to renew it at this time.
