SUN CITY, Ariz. — Dave Skalko got his first hockey skates when he was 6, his father taught him the basics of hockey and his mother encouraged him to practice. That’s just how it was in Sparta, “the stronghold of hockey,” he said of the small community outside Gilbert.
And “hockey became the lifeblood of the Skalko family.”
It paid off for Skalko.
The 1968 graduate of Gilbert High School and graduate of the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs has been honored as the NCAA Division 1 Hockey Scoring Champion for the 1971-1972 season.
To this day he is the only player in Air Force Academy hockey history to lead the nation in scoring.
The ceremony was conducted before a standing-room-only crowd at the Air Force Academy versus Colorado College hockey game on October 29.
Skalko said by email, “A vast majority of people think this is an individual honor. I don’t see it that way. I remember my dad teaching me the fundamentals of hockey at age 6. My mom encouraging me to go up to the Sparta rink to practice long hours every day. The hundreds of players I played against throughout peewees, bantams, high school and college, and how I learned from each of them how to be just a little bit better every day. The coaches who took the time to make me better throughout my career.
“But most importantly, my family, who stood behind me every step of the way. I thank every one of these hundreds of people for being such a positive part not only of my hockey career, but of my life as an individual. They all played a significant part in making this award happen.”
He remembers his father buying him his first pair of skates at age 6 and teaching him how to skate and shoot the puck. He remembers “spending ten hours a day playing hockey with my brothers at the Sparta ice rink where playing two or three hockey games a day was not uncommon.”
Skalko played hockey for the Buccaneers at Gilbert High School, where he led both the IRC conference and state of Minnesota in scoring during his senior year. He was selected for both all-conference and all-state honors.
In addition to winning the Division 1 scoring title at the Air Force Academy, Skalko also holds several Academy scoring records, including the all-time season assist record (49) and the all-time career assist record (144). He was inducted into the Air Force Academy’s Hockey Wall of Fame.
Skalko is the son of the late John and LaVerne Skalko of Sparta. He has two brothers, Jim and John, and a sister Shari. His father worked at Erie Mining Company while his mother worked at Ketola’s Department Store and later at Norwest Bank in Virginia. Skalko said in his parents’ eulogy that “John and Lovey had attended over 500 of their children’s sporting events during their lifetime. They were tremendous parents who loved their children very much and encouraged them to always do their very best.”
Skalko graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1973 and is now a retired Air Force colonel living with his wife Vicki in Sun City, Arizona. Vicki Skalko is the daughter of Tillie and the late Phil Gulan of Gilbert. The Skalkos have three children, Kelly (Skalko) Saltzman, Courtney (Skalko) Tucker and Mark Skalko. All three children graduated from the Air Force Academy.
