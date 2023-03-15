CHISHOLM — About 16 years ago, Kevin Dickey discovered his "artsy side" while modifying vehicles and welding.
And as he put it, soon learned he could make "weird stuff" out of extra parts.
"From car parts to bada** metal art," is the catch phrase on a business card for Custom Metal Creations by Kevin Dickey, a business where Dickey sells his creations on social media sites.
A welder with a local fabricating company by day, Dickey, now of Chisholm, said his hobby of enduro car racing led him to discover his art talent.
Dickey explained that enduro racing involves stripping down a street car and taking out the windows. In the summertime he races in Hibbing and Grand Rapids with RR on the side of his vehicle in memory of his friend Ryan Rafinski.
While growing up, Dickey recalled, he never really had a talent for art, even though his mom, Susie Dickey taught elementary art in Hibbing. He now credits his mom, who is retired, as the inspiration for his creativity.
"I tried to be artsy and couldn't draw for the life of me," recalled Dickey of his early years.
That all changed in 2007 when he made a puppy out of a spark plug.
"And that's what started it all," Dickey recalled.
He said one of his friends saw the puppy and encouraged him to make more.
Dickey said he has sold a number of the spark plug puppies named "Sparky" over the years and still makes them. Following his creative side, Dickey added roses made out of metal, and a variety of other creations using old car parts.
"My biggest sellers are my roses for any time of the year — birthday, anniversary, Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, and Spare Parts Heart — a timing chain from a vehicle with random car parts within a heart in the center of any color requested."
Given their popularity, Dickey said he tries to keep the roses and Spare Parts Hearts in stock. On holidays such as Mother's Day, he said it can be difficult to keep up with the demand.
There are a variety of items Dickey has created using pistons, metal and other parts. A "Crazy Eyes" business card holder, "Angry Piston" business card holder, and a "Toolbox Buddy," are just a few examples of the unique works found in his collection. There are also custom creations for car enthusiasts that combine a rose with car parts, or as Dickey says, "part car, part love."
"Creativity comes into designing different styles of faces out of pistons, and recreating myself and evolving a different style — a little crazier," he said.
While he handles the creative side of things, Kevin credits Katie Dickey, his wife of four years for handling the orders.
"She does a lot," Kevin said.
By introducing LED lights in the eyes of his piston creations, Kevin said he "sparked another generation" of people with a passion for his work.
"Putting different colors of LEDs in pistons – red eyes, blue eyes, white — people like that extra oomph in the creation," Dickey said.
One of the largest pieces Dickey ever created was a custom coffee table using an aluminum box ford engine with pistons mounted on top that he created for his wife's grandfather, who is now in his 70s.
"He's a true Ford guy, and it was a great present for him," Dickey said.
Dickey said the items he makes and sells are typically no more than 25 pounds or a foot or so tall. In eight months time, Dickey said he sold more than 500 pieces to customers around the United States.
At present Dickey said he's working on some custom pieces for a customer in Florida. He said he gets a lot of repeat customers, and is open to attempting new ideas.
"I like when people give me ideas," Dickey said. "Give me an idea I can do, and I'm all over it."
Dickey said he's a "people person," and prefers to talk to his customers when they have an idea for a custom piece.
For more information you can search Custom Metal Creations on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok, or call 218-969-7384.
