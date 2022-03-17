VIRGINIA — More than half of those who paid their respects to Dennis Frazier at his overflowing visitation and funeral Monday in Iron Junction dressed in green attire to honor his activism with the local AFSCME union.
Those who knew Frazier best say he would have appreciated the “AFSCME green” tribute. After all, he dedicated a good chunk of his life to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees movement to advocate for employee rights — serving on the Executive Board Council 5 for 15 years and as president of Local No. 66 for a decade starting in 2012.
Frazier put that same passion into his 36-year career as a child protection and family social worker, as well as into his advocacy for survivors of sexual abuse.
And now there is yet another way to commemorate Frazier, through clothing.
St. Louis County social workers Julie Jones and Samantha Feroni, along with Heather Marie, a clerical member of the children and family services team — who all worked closely with Frazier — created a T-shirt campaign to memorialize the 68-year-old of Forbes, who died March 5 after a difficult and fairly swift battle with ALS.
The T-shirts are adorned with a sketch of Frazier’s face and one of his quotes: “Turn Your Scars Into Stars.”
“That’s something he believed in,” Marie said.
Frazier openly shared his own experience of sexual abuse by a high school teacher in Iowa in order to help others dealing with abuse. He trained advocates for the Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County beginning in the 1980s.
The shirts, available in sizes small to 4XL, “are another way of remembering him” and showing that “his legacy lives on,” Marie said.
Barber Graphics Inc., of Virginia, is printing the tees. Those interested in placing an order can contact Mayme Barber at Barber Graphics, (218) 741-4344, by 5 p.m. Friday (March 18).
While the campaign is not a fundraiser, any extra proceeds after shirt and printing costs will go to Frazier’s wife, Deb, “to help her with anything she needs,” Marie said. They married in 1980 and have two daughters and two grandchildren.
The T-shirts “are a piece of memorabilia for everyone who he made an impact on. He made an impact on a lot of peoples' lives” throughout the community and region, Marie added.
“He was an amazing man. He made everyone feel really special. He made sure to ask how everyone else was doing. He was very selfless, and he remembered everyone's story, who their kids were, what activities they were all in. He was an all-around great human being. We have suffered a tremendous loss.”
During Frazier’s funeral, held at Faith Lutheran Church ELCA, of Iron Junction, “there was such an outpouring of love,” Marie said. Attendees included his family, friends, retired and current county employees, AFSCME members and union leaders and affiliates. A letter from U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who could not be there, was read.
The service was also live streamed on the church’s Facebook page, where it can still be viewed.
“There were a lot of memories and a lot of photos,” Marie said. Attendees were given safety pins with a single green bead to wear and stickers were handed out with another Frazier quote: “Do as much good as you can for as long as you can.”
Those were the words the longtime champion of people and safe environments said in response to his ALS diagnosis in December. ALS — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease — is a progressive and incurable condition that breaks down nerve cells, causing muscles to weaken and eventually become paralyzed.
Frazier had been living in a transitional care unit in Moorhead, Minnesota, with plans to move into his daughter’s nearby home. His wife also intended to relocate to be near him.
“That shows what type of a person he was. He was determined to not let life stop with the diagnosis,” Marie said. “He lived life to the fullest and wanted everybody to do that.”
The T-shirts are a reminder of his perseverance — and of how Frazier kept shining despite his own scars.
They are “a little piece of his legacy to carry with us,” she said.
