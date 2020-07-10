Friendly game of fetch

Stewie shakes off some water as he climbs out of Carey Lake in Hibbing Thursday afternoon. Stewie was swimming and retreiving a training toy thrown by his owner Bob Breznik.

 Mark Sauer

Stewie shakes off some water as he climbs out of Carey Lake in Hibbing Thursday afternoon. Stewie was swimming and retreiving a training toy thrown by his owner Bob Breznik.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments