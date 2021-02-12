Freezing over

Thursday's setting sun casts a warm glow over a large flock of ducks huddling along the edge of a small sliver of open water remaining on Silver Lake in Virginia. Large portions of the lake typically remain open because of warm water from public utilities plant but the ongoing deep freeze has closed most of the lake.

 Mark Sauer

Thursday's setting sun casts a warm glow over a large flock of ducks huddling along the edge of a small sliver of open water remaining on Silver Lake in Virginia. Large portions of the lake typically remain open because of warm water from public utilities plant but the ongoing deep freeze has closed most of the lake.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments