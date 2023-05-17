HIBBING—A local couple has relocated their fitness and tanning business to a larger space, and is looking forward to the future.

Melissa and Brian Freeberg, owners of Freebs Fitness and Tanning 24/7 recently relocated their 24-hour fitness and tanning business to 1734 East 40th Street in a space that previously housed Northern Business Products and prior to that a number of restaurants, including Bonanza.

