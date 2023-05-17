Brian and Melissa Freeberg stand in the center of their newly relocated Freebs Fitness and Tannng Center located in the former Office North Building on Highway 37 in Hibbing. The new facility doubles the size of their former location.
The new Freebs Fitness Center building located in the former Office North building on Highway 37 in Hibbing more than doubles their old space and features bright artwork including a wall mural of She Hulk.
Brian and Melissa Freeberg stand in the center of their newly relocated Freebs Fitness and Tannng Center located in the former Office North Building on Highway 37 in Hibbing. The new facility doubles the size of their former location.
Mark Sauer
The new Freebs Fitness Center building located in the former Office North building on Highway 37 in Hibbing more than doubles their old space and features bright artwork including a wall mural of She Hulk.
Mark Sauer
Freebs Fitness Center owners Brian and Melissa Freeberg are reflected in a mirror surrounded by United States Armed Forces plaques set up at the entrance.
HIBBING—A local couple has relocated their fitness and tanning business to a larger space, and is looking forward to the future.
Melissa and Brian Freeberg, owners of Freebs Fitness and Tanning 24/7 recently relocated their 24-hour fitness and tanning business to 1734 East 40th Street in a space that previously housed Northern Business Products and prior to that a number of restaurants, including Bonanza.
The new space is 4,000 square feet—more than double the size of a leased space the business had operated out of since 2017.
Melissa said the membership has always been willing to help each other out, but having more space makes that even easier to do.
“It’s not sectioned off, and you’re not feeling crowded or in the way,” she said.
The gym has vaulted ceilings and large windows overlooking a wooded portion of the four acre property, where deer, birds and other wildlife can be seen while working out.
“It’s almost like you’re not in a gym,” Brian said some members have told him.
Members have access to a free weight gym, cardio, tanning, and a personal trainer. Future call for adding “boot camp” classes for teens and adults.
Just beyond the gym there are four tanning rooms—Aruba and Cancun contain stand-up tanning booths, and Jamaica and Mexico are where you’ll find the lay-down version.
Melissa grew up in Hibbing and has 27 years experience as an ISSA Certified Professional Trainer, and has participated in physique competitions every year from 2004 to 2017, placing anywhere from first to fifth place. In 2017 she won a Pro title and also People’s Choice Award. A display of trophies she’s won are on display at Freebs.
There are two employees who are also available to assist members.
“I have been bodybuilding and in the fitness industry since I was 13,” Melissa said, adding owning her own fitness business fulfills a long-time dream.
Brian and Melissa said it was important to them to honor the military and veterans in their new building. At the entrance there are plaques hanging on a wall that represent the different branches of the military, and there are military-themed murals in the gym.
Brian grew up in Chisholm and in addition to Freebs owns his own lawn mowing business, and is employed at an area mine. A 10-year veteran of the Minnesota Army National Guard, Brian served as a “tanker” based out of the Chisholm Armory. He noted his father, Merle served in the Army and his brother John in the Navy.
Melissa said it was during his freshman year of college at the University of Minnesota-Duluth that Brian became interested in weight lifting. She said ever since basic training for the National Guard he’s worked out continuously.
The walls inside Freeb’s Fitness are painted a bright green, and contain murals that were spray painted by Taylor Rose, an artist from Duluth.
A large mural of She Hulk, murals representing the U.S. military, and a mural of Melissa’s cat, Gypsy can be found on the walls.
Melissa also has a number of relatives who are veterans, and her father, Fred is a representative for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.
The Freebergs are also looking at options for the property outside their new building, including adding an outdoor sauna. They are also exploring options for heated retail rental space both in the basement of their building, and cold storage outside.
Brain said part of their long-term goal is to develop an outdoor space with picnic tables and a fire pit, where members can bring their families, and even reserve it for special occasions.
Freeb’s Fitness and Tanning 24/7 offers options for memberships, including yearly, six months, and monthly. There’s also a “college summer rate” for college students returning home for the summer months, and discounts for military and law enforcement.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.