COOK — United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) is proud to announce its free summer lunch program, Meet Up and Chow Down, will be available to Cook-area children starting July 25th

Free Meet Up and Chow Down lunches will be available to all children ages 0-18 from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Cook Public Library, rain or shine.

