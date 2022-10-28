BIWABIK — The ore cars, steam engines, box cars and diesel locomotives may be the biggest draw. But the detailed surrounding layouts of the model train displays delight onlookers, as well.
Russ Uber, president of the Laurentian Northern Railroad Club (LNR), enjoys listening to the comments, like when children observing the working drive-in movie theater ask their grandparents why people are “watching TV” in their vehicles.
The LNR club will present a free showing of its 14-by-32-foot HO Scale model trains display this weekend at the Biwabik Pavilion, 100 Fifth Ave. N. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Free-will donations will be accepted.
The Cool Train Guys, a model railroad club from the Twin Cities, will also be at the event. “There will be at least two (HO scale) 1:87 model train layouts,” Uber said.
Railroads represented include Duluth, Missabe, and Iron Range (DM&IR), Duluth, Winnipeg and Pacific (DWP), Canadian National (CN), Milwaukee Road, Great Northern (GN), Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), and others, such as models of Erie Mining Co., engines, Uber said.
There will be a “wide range of trains — different styles and from different eras,” he said.
Rail cars range from passenger to ore to freight, and there are several engine styles.
The layout features a multi-track switch yard, World War II depot, used car lot, and a powerhouse with generating plants. There are also villages, main streets, a lumber mill, baseball field, along with the drive-in theater.
Scenes are set in the 1920s “on up,” with most focused on the1960s to present, Uber said.
The LNR club, which began more than 25 years ago, has members across the Iron Range, including from the Virginia and Hibbing areas and Tower, said Uber, of Biwabik.
Some are history buffs, but they all have an interest in trains, and anyone is welcome to join the club, he noted.
Model displays typically draw people of all ages from across the region. Club members will be around answer any questions.
A lot of work goes into the exhibits, and “people like to come out and see it,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.