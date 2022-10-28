Event will feature The Cool Train Guys

The Laurentian Northern Railroad Club will present a large, free, model train display this weekend in Biwabik.

 Submitted photo

BIWABIK — The ore cars, steam engines, box cars and diesel locomotives may be the biggest draw. But the detailed surrounding layouts of the model train displays delight onlookers, as well.

Russ Uber, president of the Laurentian Northern Railroad Club (LNR), enjoys listening to the comments, like when children observing the working drive-in movie theater ask their grandparents why people are “watching TV” in their vehicles.

