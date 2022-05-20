Free concert slated for Bob Dylan’s 81st birthday

HIBBING – A group of musicians with an appreciation for legendary musician and Hibbing native Bob Dylan are planning a free concert in honor of Dylan’s 81st birthday.
The former Robert Zimmerman — a 1959 Hibbing High School alumni later known as Bob Dylan — is known worldwide as an influential musician, singer, songwriter, artist, sculptor, and metal worker, and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016, rounding out more than six decades of numerous prestigious accolades.
A sculpture in Dylan’s honor was dedicated last year outside of Hibbing High School.
The concert is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sunrise Bakery, located at 2601 First Avenue in Hibbing.
Free will donations will be accepted to benefit Range Regional Animal Rescue in Hibbing to help the non-profit out with their needs.
“We are excited to bring the talented group of local musicians together to celebrate our region’s most legendary musician,” said Hannah Casey Forti, who along with her husband Paul Forti owns the Sunrise Bakery and donated the space at their business for the show.
Amy Grillo and Kim Nagler, two sisters, are organizing the event.
“We, Kim and I and all of our friends, are huge Bob Dylan fans,” Grillo said.
The group of musicians brought together for the upcoming birthday bash actually met at a singer, songwriter competition planned for a Dylan celebration, she said.
There are more than a dozen local and regional performers lined up for the event, including Grillo, Nagler, Robert Wunderlich, Mya Petrosky, Toby Inforzato, Heather Surla, Rob Wheeler and Jill Burkes, Megan Reynolds, Karl Sundquist, Erik and Brekke Johnsrud, Steven Solkela, David Verzal, Josh Palmi, Dan Boyer and Sharon Rowbottom, Gena Lafond, Rich Mattson and Germaine Gemberling.
“We like to connect music with a good cause, and we wanted to celebrate his birthday and do something good for the community as well,” Grillo said.
This group of musicians previously held a concert to benefit the Special Olympics, she noted.
Grillo said the event is family friendly, and all ages are welcome.
There will be pizzas and sodas available to purchase.
