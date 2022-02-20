ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Dennis Frazier’s coworkers have set up a container near his cubicle at the Virginia Government Services Center to gather a collection of “Dennis-isms.”
Despite the sadness of knowing the longtime social worker will not be coming back to his job due to a terminal illness, some of the sayings Frazier made famous have, yet, presented fellow employees with smiles, such as: “My boots are older than most people in this place.”
Frazier put many miles on his boots, working in child protection and family services since 1985.
There are more contemplative Dennis-isms, as well, reflective not only of Frazier’s work with the county, but also his affiliation and leadership with the AFSCME Minnesota Council 5 union, like this one: “To speak up against disrespect and wrongs is very important. Silence, when something has gone wrong, is acceptance of that wrong.”
Frazier was known widely as a man who always stood up for workers’ rights.
The Dennis-isms are many.
But just the other day, during a conversation among two friends and associates, Jeanne Olson, executive director of the Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County, heard a new one. Frazier bestowed Olson with a saying he “grew up with.”
“Turn your scars into stars.”
Frazier certainly did just that while working with the sexual assault program, sharing with victims his own survivor story and healthy coping skills.
By all accounts, the Iowa native who made a huge mark on northeastern Minnesota, turned many scars into stars — shining a light on and leading the way toward positive changes for workers, children and families — all the while helping to bring out their own light and letting them stand up and shine.
The 68-year-old had been putting off retirement. But after being diagnosed with ALS in December, it was forced upon him.
In a formal statement last week, Frazier said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from St. Louis County. It has been the honor of my life to serve as a child protection worker, working alongside incredible coworkers to ensure vulnerable children in our county have a strong advocate. I continue to wish nothing but the best for my AFSCME family and members of other labor unions who always do their jobs with excellence on behalf of the residents of northeastern Minnesota.”
ALS — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease — is a progressive, incurable condition that breaks down nerve cells, causing muscles to weaken and eventually become paralyzed.
The average lifespan after an ALS diagnosis is two to five years, Frazier explained by phone from his transitional care unit at Eventide on Eighth, located in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Dealing with the disease “requires much of my time and attention,” he said in the statement, adding that his current focus is on his quality of life and spending more time with loved ones, including his wife, Deb, daughters Heidi and Tammy, and grandchildren, Clara, 16, and Mark, 12.
Frazier is currently using a wheelchair and expects to eventually need a power chair. “My voice is still good,” he said. Often, people who have ALS suffer voice issues caused by increased muscle tension of the vocal folds that causes the voice to sound strained and tight.
Frazier continues to use his voice, imploring the generations after him to follow in his footsteps by working for “solidarity” and “the common good.”
“It’s about people doing better,” he said.
---
“Dennis Frazier has dedicated his life to helping others, working throughout his career, even beyond normal retirement age, because of his commitment to protect children and help families,” said St. Louis County Administrator Kevin Gray.
“He has always gone above and beyond to look out for others, and I always appreciated the high level of passion he brought to everything he did,” including, Gray said, being “a tremendous advocate for our employees through his work with AFSCME (the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees).”
Deb Frazier, during a recent conversation at the couple’s modest Forbes home, said her husband of nearly 42 years has always been a stand-up sort of guy, concerned with justice and the welfare of others.
She likes to joke, however, that “we met in prison.”
“I was a case manager and he was a prison guard,” she explained.
While Deb was from the Iron Range, Dennis grew up on a farm west of Des Moines. The couple worked at various regional correctional institutions before making their home closer to Deb’s roots.
Frazier worked for more than three years as a security officer for Eveleth Mines. When he was laid off, “he got on with the county,” working child protection cases in Nett Lake for the first several years.
Frazier remembers his start date well: Oct. 21, 1985.
In addition to working in child protection, Frazier was a member for a while of the county’s ACT Team, a multidisciplinary team that provides mental health, chemical dependency and other services to improve clients’ lives.
His main concern from Day 1, he said, was “to help kids and families get to a better place.”
Olson said she heard someone once say that Frazier was “the yardstick for how a social worker should be.”
“He was your grassroots social worker,” she said, noting that in those days, the job was much more of a team effort. “Dennis had that team approach. He knew the hardships people faced,” such as not having enough food for their family.
“I grew up poor,” Frazier acknowledged.
“Whether it was with the union or social work or advocacy, he was a grassroots kind of guy,” Olson said.
During his career, Frazier worked out of offices in Hibbing and Duluth, as well as Virginia. But he was not a “come into my office and sit across the desk” type of person, she said. He preferred going to people’s homes, “meeting you where you’re at.”
"He is humble and refers to himself as ‘just a farm boy from Iowa,’” said Nancy Melin, a retired social worker. “But he always has his finger on the pulse, knows exactly what is going on and works tirelessly for the benefit of the greater good.”
Frazier is “a wonderful, selfless person, who always reminds me a little of Colombo,” Melin said, referring to the fictional detective in the classic television series. “He is an honest guy, and I trust him implicitly.”
“But instead of a trench coat (Colombo’s signature attire), Dennis always carried a briefcase,” Olson laughed. Ah, the briefcase. He always carried it, Olson said. It was as much a part of him as his Dennis-isms.
St. Louis County Deputy Director of Public Health and Human Services Paula Stocke agrees with the assessment of Frazier’s nature.
“He’s always been very humble,” she said. “He has such great information and knowledge. He’s quick-witted, and if you give him a compliment, he’ll brush it off.”
“He was never afraid to say, ‘You need to seek mental health services for your child,’” Olson added. He was continually looking out for a child’s best needs.
Frazier became involved in the Sexual Assault Program of NSLC, based in Virginia, in the mid-1980s. From ninth to 12th grade, Frazier said he was molested by a high school teacher. “I didn’t deal with it until I was 31,” he said.
After coming to terms with his own past, Frazier wanted to assist others. “Dennis helped train our advocates for years, and he shared his own survival story,” Olson said. “He also would meet with male survivors and adolescent boys who felt more comfortable with a male advocate.”
“Dennis Frazier understood the significant importance of advocacy for victims of sexual assault,” said Kim Riordan, past director of the Sexual Assault Program. “Further, he understood the significance of the role of the sexual assault program in the healing process for survivors.”
Frazier joined the program’s board in 2013 and has served ever since, most recently as its chairman.
“He also advocated for volunteers and staff,” Riordan said. “He supported early efforts to provide a variety of benefits for staff who were on the frontlines working with children and adults who had been victims of sexual assault.”
Frazier brought that same caring spirit into his work helping families and children, and later into union activism.
“Dennis is one of the most sincere and dedicated social workers I’ve ever dealt with while working at the HRA (Housing and Redevelopment Authority),” said Lyndah Korpela, a local HRA social worker. “I respect and admire him for his kindness and dedication to his clients.”
Arlene Jershe, a retired social worker, noted that Frazier was always “very real with people. … He said what he was thinking, but at the same time he tried to do it in a kind way. He was not judgmental, but wanted to help people to do the right thing.”
Sixth Judicial District Court Judge Michelle Anderson agreed. “He has a way of kindly saying some of the hardest things to hear.”
Mary Hagsten, a retired social worker, said her friend and former coworker “always has a kind word for everyone. He is not only genuinely interested in people, but remembers what you tell him — and then cares enough to ask you about it later.”
Cheryl Haugen, an advocate with the Sexual Assault Program of NSLC, also described her friend Frazier as kind. “He puts others first, always. He is a compassionate man. He is what I define as a real gentleman.”
Frazier said the most rewarding part of his career in social work has been “seeing families doing better.” There is just nothing more heartwarming, he said, than learning that a child he’s helped has become, for example, a successful nurse or police officer.
Frazier’s concern for the welfare of youngsters stretched into his own family and home. The couple took in foster children for a number of years.
“He gave his children more than most fathers,” said his wife. He attended their activities, took interest in their pastimes, and was even a 4-H leader for 15 years.
---
As a county employee, Frazier was a member of AFSCME since 1985.
Frazier said he became more active in the union for two main reasons.
The first was hearing stories of his wife’s two grandfathers, who had both immigrated from Finland. “They didn’t know each other, but they both worked in underground mines,” Deb Frazier said. And both were involved in the Range movement to unionize the mines for safety reasons. They were among the workers who, once the mining companies found out what they were doing, “blacklisted them” so they couldn’t obtain other mining jobs.
The second reason occurred in the 1990s, when his health insurance company’s co-payments for diabetes supplies were “unbundled,” leading to a co-pay for each type of supply, which added up, especially since Deb and the couple's two daughters all had diabetes. “It hit us hard financially,” she said. “He went to the union for help.”
“That really lit my fire,” Frazier attested. “I started going to E-Board (executive board) meetings.”
The diabetes supplies were eventually re-bundled, he added.
Frazier joined the AFSCME Council 5 E-Board in 2008. He later was recruited to run for Local No. 66 president. He landed the office, which he’s held since 2010.
“My true love is organizing,” Frazier said. “Making present unions strong and making the unorganized, organized.”
The union champion said his biggest union advice is “to stick to labor issues — wages, health insurance, safety, days off. Don’t mess with the other stuff.”
Ultimately, he said, “I do it for the working people.”
Frazier said it’s important, as well, to work alongside other unions, such as teachers unions, building and trades and Steelworkers. “That’s what it’s about — solidarity.”
Craig Olson, president of the Duluth Building and Trades Council, said he met Frazier a number of years ago. “I truly enjoyed working with Dennis making the labor movement stronger for the benefit of working families,” he said. “Dennis is one of those talented labor leaders, so genuine, and he speaks with authority.
“At times, the trades and public employee unions had different priorities,” Olson continued. “Dennis had the unique ability to bring labor together, making sure we all remembered it's about making people’s lives better. He is a true soldier for his members of AFSCME, always fighting for better pay, health care, retirement and better working conditions.”
“Dennis is one-of-a-kind,” said Jeff Sabin, retired organizing director for AFSCME Council 5. “He truly believes in helping others. That is why Dennis was the first person I would call when we needed help organizing a workplace. He has a special knack when it comes to talking to people about growing his beloved union AFSCME Council 5. He makes people feel comfortable when they are going through tough times and gives them hope that they will make things better. Dennis is someone who lives his solidarity.”
“Dennis Frazier’s leadership fundamentally changed the forward direction of our union, charting a new path forward for our collective work to support the working class, no matter where they live or their background,” said AFSCME Council 5 Executive Director Julie Bleyhl. “Dennis’ caring nature and steadfast commitment to improving the lives of the working class has permeated throughout our union.”
Bleyhl said she’s observed Frazier’s same passion toward social work.
“Dennis’ unyielding defense of vulnerable children as a child protection worker and fighting in the workplace and in the halls of power for significant reforms and safe staffing initiatives has led to structural positive change in the protection of vulnerable children across our state that all Minnesotans should applaud,” she added.
Judy Walberg, past president of AFSCME Council 5, called Frazier “the hardest working member of our Local and council.”
Frazier “cares about his fellow workers deeply and has committed himself to getting to really know and understand others,” Walberg said. “He’s a committed child and family worker, delving into the intense and ever-changing dynamics of providing child protective services to our most vulnerable community members. Dennis doesn’t say no; he says ‘I’ll try, let’s see if we can do this.’ He shows up. … He leads with humility and dignity. He never quits. You know this the minute you meet him.
“As our Local president,” she continued, “he was tireless in reaching out, calling in and working for justice in the workplace and our communities — and being a good friend to all.”
Stocke, who has been Frazier’s most recent supervisor with the county, said Frazier expresses concern not only for employees’ physical safety, but emotional health, as well.
As his family grew up, he stepped in to work holidays or evenings so employees with young families could have the time off.
County Administrator Gray remarked that, like Frazier, “I was never bound by normal work hours, so anytime I was visiting our offices in Virginia, it was quite common to run into him at his cubicle in the early evening. I will miss my after-hours conversations with him.”
State Rep. Julie Sanstede, House 6A, said she “worked with Dennis in my legislative role as he advocated fiercely for county health workers, children and families, and the need for children’s mental health. There has been no greater champion than Dennis in these areas. His wisdom, kindness, and passion for the people he advocated for serve as an inspiration and model for me.”
During his time with the union, Frazier was the recipient of two awards — the AFSCME Jerry Wurf Organizing Volunteer Award in 2007 “in recognition and appreciation for tireless efforts in growing the membership of AFSCME Minnesota Council 5, AFL-CIO;” and the AFSCME Council 5 Communications Volunteer Award in 2014 “in recognition and appreciation for communicating a bold, proud image of public workers and AFSCME.”
---
Frazier said he first noticed something was wrong physically in March 2020. “My muscles didn’t feel right. There were strange twinges.” His balance was off, also.
In July 2021, he was misdiagnosed with a neurological disorder called chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). Frazier began infusion treatments for CIDP, but his condition didn’t improve.
In mid-December, while heading out for a treatment, Frazier fell at his house and was taken to a local hospital before being sent to the M Health (University of Minnesota) neurology department in the Twin Cities. There he was evaluated and diagnosed with ALS.
Deb Frazier said the couple thought he would be returning to the Range, but “it was not possible to modify our home” to meet her husband’s needs.
He initially used a walker for mobility, but soon graduated to a wheelchair. With ALS, “you don’t regain what you lose,” Frazier said. “You are always playing defense.”
His left side is especially weak, and Frazier is down to 185 pounds from 215, mostly in lost muscle, he said.
His wife plans to sell their house and move as soon as possible, along with their dog, Winnie, to be near her husband.
Many of the friends Frazier made in his pursuit of social and economic justice have been expressing their heartbreak at the news of Frazier’s disease and retirement.
Among them is State Sen. David Tomassoni, District 6, who announced to the Mesabi Tribune on Friday that he is not running for re-election due to his battle with ALS.
“Dennis has been a longtime, tireless advocate for the working man and woman. His fearless and outspoken representation of AFSCME members is a thing to behold,” Tomassoni said in a written statement. “I know firsthand what he is going through battling ALS, and I wish him all the best. I know this is not what he planned for his well-deserved retirement, but I wish Dennis and his family many years of happiness. I know he will tackle this disease head-on, just like he has approached his work with AFSCME.”
"My heart goes out to Dennis and his family as they go through this very challenging time,” said State Rep. Dave Lislegard, House 6B. “Dennis’s labor of love is fighting for his brothers and sisters in Labor.”
“I know he is in for a big fight, but Dennis isn't one to shy away or quit,” said State Rep. Rob Ecklund, House 3A, adding that “time and again, he's proven himself to be an incredible advocate for the right to organize, workplaces with wages and benefits workers deserve, and strong communities with reliable public services. I wish him and his family strength looking ahead.”
Gray echoed Ecklund’s sentiment.
“Dennis has never been one to back down from a challenge, and we hope he draws on that strength now and realizes how many people are rooting for him,” Gray said.
Stocke said she will most remember the way Frazier “honored people and shared his wisdom.” He was always willing to teach new social workers all that he knew, she said.
“He did the same for me,” said Sandy Wallin, lost time political organizer with AFSCME Council 5. “He mentored me into the union.”
“He would turn around and give you accolades,” Stocke said. “He believed people grow through accolades. He always wanted to create opportunities, bring other people in, create the next generation of leadership.”
Those are all things he will leave behind.
---
“While my time in active membership of our union will be coming to an end in due time, I am confident that when we continue to work alongside all of labor on behalf of good-paying jobs, dignity in the workplace, and opportunity for every Minnesotan, then we will ensure the continued growth of the labor movement that is one of the only sources of accessing a stable and secure middle-class life,” Frazier said in his retirement statement.
“While there are often many down feelings with this disease, it is clear that I would not be receiving the outstanding medical care and therapy I have been without my union-negotiated health insurance and other benefits that we have secured over the decades. You can never predict if you may come down with a terminal illness and nothing can prepare you for it. But, the outpouring and continued support from my wife Deb, children, family, friends, and allies in the labor movement has been heartwarming and appreciated.”
“I miss seeing his smiling face around our office,” said social worker Patty Olson Feldt. “Having Dennis leave our area is a great loss to many people both personally and professionally.”
“Dennis will definitely be missed in the office,” said another fellow social worker, Nicole Curphy. “The stories, the memorable quotes, his incomparable advocacy and support for staff will forever be his legacy. Anybody who worked with Dennis has been truly blessed.”
Frazier has been a champion of humankind, really, said Jeanne Olson. He truly turned his scars into stars.
“Dennis took his hardships and turned them into a gift he gave to the world every day,” she said. And the light from stars as bright as Frazier’s don’t just go out. They keep shining, even long after they are gone.
Frazier’s gift, Olson said, goes on.
