‘Fr. Robert’ feeling at home

VIRGINIA — The Rev. Robert Abotzabire arrived in northern Minnesota from Ghana, West Africa, at the beginning of May “with no expectations.”
Immediately the contrasts were apparent.
The environment on the Iron Range differed on so many levels from his homeland, where a tropical savanna climate is accompanied by year-round hot temperatures; poverty is prevalent; rutted dirt roads make for lengthy, arduous journeys; many houses are earthen; and where nearly 80 languages are spoken.
And in no time at all, “Fr. Robert” felt right “at home.”
The universality of the Catholic Church played a part.
But it was really about so much more, said the late-30s priest.
He was received warmly into the community and into people’s homes, without any fancy appointments necessary — just a come-on-over-take-a-seat kind of welcome. Much like back home.
“That’s how we do it in Africa,” he said on a recent day at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia.
“The sense of community is strong here. I feel at home.”
—-
Abotzabire, who has served as a priest for 10 years, currently with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Navrongo-Bolgatanga, in northern Ghana, could have picked anywhere to take his sabbatical.
He chose Virginia, Minnesota.
Catholic priests typically take a three-month sabbatical leave — aimed at study, reflection and renewal — after the first seven years with a congregation, Abotzabire explained.
While this is not the Ghanian’s first time in Minnesota, it is his first long stint in the state’s northern reaches.
Abotzabire attended four years of seminary school in St. Paul, beginning in 2008, after his local bishop arranged for him and a few other seminarians in Ghana to study in America.
There he met the Rev. “Fr. Brandon” Moravitz, pastor of Holy Spirit.
It had been a decade since they each entered the priesthood, and it seemed the fitting time for the friends to reconnect.
Abotzabire said the Holy Spirit “awakened” him to reach out and “check up on Fr. Brandon.”
Since coming to Holy Spirit church, the visiting priest has celebrated Masses, officiated at funerals, performed the anointing of the sick, heard confessions, and helped out in whatever way possible.
He has been sharing his culture, as well, recently cooking a traditional West African dish of jollof rice for a gathering of parishioners.
Abotzabire has also been checking items off his bucket list, he said, such as jet skiing on a lake and taking a whirl for the first time on ice skates at an indoor rink.
“I’m adventurous. I like to try everything,” he smiled.
The priest, born in 1984 to a family of five boys and one girl, said he was called to help others at a very young age. He recalled a particular day as a small boy when he wept after witnessing a woman, with a child strapped on her back, walking barefoot with firewood to sell at a local market for sustenance.
“There was so much poverty.”
Abotzabire aspired to become a medical doctor as a way to assist humanity.
But then, in fifth grade, he had a pivotal moment.
Raised Catholic, Abotzabire had attended a Catholic school. However, enrollment was open to everyone, and the majority of students were Muslim. Ghana’s main religious beliefs are traditional African religion, Christianity, and Islam.
One day, he attended a Catholic charismatic renewal prayer meeting that moved him deeply. So much so that when he got to school he promptly began preaching the word of Jesus Christ to fellow students, he said.
Abotzabire remembered how the noisy classroom, with kids “jumping up and down,” grew silent. The young Abotzabire continued with his spontaneous sermon. “I couldn’t stop.”
The idea of “preaching to more people” wouldn't leave him, and he soon considered becoming a priest.
“I was going to be a priest or a medical doctor.” Perhaps both.
Abotzabire was approved for the seminary and accepted to medical school nearly simultaneously. He chose seminary school, completing his first five years in Ghana.
That’s when the bishop sent for him, with the proposal of continuing his studies across the North Atlantic Ocean in St. Paul, Minnesota.
His trip to the United States was his first time on an airplane. “The day I came to Minnesota was the coolest day of my life.”
But it all took some adjusting.
At the seminary, Abotzabire had his first experience with a hot/cold shower dial, he recalled. “I had to humble myself and ask how to use it” after a rather chilly deluge of water.
And speaking of cold — “the first time seeing snow,” Abotzabire says. He shakes his head and smiles. He and his Ghanian classmates wandered out into the snowstorm carrying umbrellas, he laughed.
His first Minnesota Christmas was spent in Ely, with Moravitz and his family.
It was all quite unlike life in West Africa, where he grew up in a few small rooms, a diet heavy on Tuo Zaafi (T.Z.) — a dish prepared with maize or millet. He ate very little meat as a child. He spoke four languages, including English. He and his siblings got new outfits and shoes just once a year, at Christmastime.
When Christmas came, the children in the village went from house to house, much like Halloween here, Abotzabire said, where they would get small gifts of sweets or rice.
The priest said he was grateful for his time in America, where he earned a master of divinity and a master of arts in teaching in systematic theology. But he had been ready to return to Ghana for the real reason he chose the priesthood — to minister to others.
He served at a couple parishes, including at the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Seven Sorrows in Navrongo, Upper East Region, Ghana.
His current parish includes six neighboring ministries in peasant farming communities, which he and the church’s pastor take turns traveling to on the region’s rough and rugged roadways.
—-
Returning to Minnesota has been a divinely led blessing, says Abotzabire, who will remain at Holy Spirit until July 21, before heading back to Ghana in early-August.
What he has learned, he said, is that similarities outweigh differences.
Both here — just as across the globe in Ghana — “there are people who love the Lord. People have a desire to know God more.”
Parishioners and community members have opened up their homes to him, fed him, treated him with love and kindness.
“I love the people here,” Abotzabire stated.
“His being here for a few months has been such a gift,” Moravitz said. “He’s given me a new perspective in the way his life is in Ghana and the way his community is and the way the church operates.”
In some ways, said the Holy Spirit pastor, it has made Moravitz “grateful for what we have here.” At the same time, “in other ways I realized in many ways how we have so many areas to grow in. It also reminds me of the universality of the Catholic Church that he can show up across the ocean to our Catholic parish and he feels at home” — saying the same prayers and celebrating the same Masses as in Ghana.
“And people immediately go to him and call him ‘Father’ and listen. The way he’s engaged our community has been such a gift.”
Moravitz said his friend’s visit to Virginia “came at a time where it was really a gift from God. For six months I was really struggling a little bit and feeling kind of lonely and just a little overwhelmed and all of sudden, out of nowhere, Fr. Robert sent me a message. I hadn’t talked to him in a number of years, and he felt he wanted to come and live at our parish and take a sabbatical and be here. I think the Holy Spirit was really working in Fr. Robert.”
Moravitz added, “It’s very difficult to think about him leaving. He’ll be missed greatly.”
“I came here without expectation,” Abotzabire said.
What he found — unexpectedly, but appreciatively — was a second home. One he plans to return to someday.
“My hope and prayer is to come back,” he said.
