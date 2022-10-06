GRAND RAPIDS — Four area men received multiple-year prison sentences Tuesday in Itasca County District Court in Grand Rapids, according to Office of the Itasca County Attorney.
The men were all repeat offenders on felony charges from domestic assault to DWI and gun charges.
Those sentenced are as follows:
• Jack Leroy Daniel Drumbeater, 36, of Cohasset was sentenced to 29 months in prison after pleading guilty to several felony offenses including domestic assault and violation of a domestic abuse no contact order. Drumbeater has numerous prior convictions ranging from felony assault with a dangerous weapon, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and fleeing in a motor vehicle.
• Chad Evan Gotchie, 40, of Deer River was ordered to serve a prison sentence of 32 months for a felony domestic assault crime. Gotchie previously pleaded guilty and was placed on probation but after violating the terms of his probation by absconding from supervision and committing new crimes, prosecutors argued that the court should order him to serve the prison sentence. Gotchie has previously been convicted for several burglaries and felony assault offenses.
• Christopher Lee Manska, 54, of Hibbing was sentenced to 66 months in prison after an Itasca County jury found him guilty of felony DWI, felony DWI test refusal, felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and several lower level offenses. Manska has a criminal history including seven other felony offenses ranging from DWI to first-degree burglary, and several lower level offenses.
• Shane Ryan O’Neil, 46, of Nashwauk was ordered to serve a mandatory sentence of 60 months in prison on a top count of prohibited person in possession of ammunition. This sentence was imposed after an Itasca County jury found Shane Ryan O’Neil, 46, of Nashwauk guilty on all counts. O’Neil has a felony criminal history that dates back to 1996 and includes burglary, fleeing in a motor vehicle, and drug offenses.
