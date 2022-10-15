AURORA — Four candidates are running for three seats (four-year terms) on the Mesabi East School Board, including Amanda Gross (I) and Walt Hautala (I), Gregg Allen and Justin Adams.
All were given the same set of questions and what follows are their unedited answers.
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
—
Walter "Walt" Hautala
Background/experience: The majority of my life has been devoted to working with children and young adults. My first job was working as a counselor at the St. Louis County 4-H Camp on Lake Esquagama. It was there I decided to pursue a degree in elementary education and started my career in Aurora. That experience created an interest in administration. I later became the principal at the Boase Elementary School in Hoyt Lakes.
Why are you running for the office? When I retired as an elementary principal, I still had a desire to be part of the school district. I felt I had more to offer and my job wasn’t done. I felt my education, training and experience would help me as a school board director. I quickly learned this wasn’t going to be as easy as I had anticipated. I learned quickly to rely on my fellow school board members and the school superintendent. I’m still relying on and learning.
What do you see as the three major issues in the Mesabi East School District, and if elected, how do you plan to address them?
1. The Legislature should eliminate the cross-subsidy of special education programs by general education funds. The state should assume responsibility of supplying the additional revenue to fully fund the gap between the deficit in federal funding and the actual special education costs incurred by the school district.
2. Local Control. The legislature should allow a school district local authority in determining curriculum, course offerings, graduation requirements and other local standards, where applicable.
3. The Legislature should provide border-to-border high-speed internet for all Minnesotans.
Plan to address issues 1-3:
• Contact MSBA Staff.
• Local legislatures.
• Education Chairman.
• Write a resolution for MSBA Delegate Assembly.
• Share concern with RAMS.
• Share broadband concern with NESC.
Closing statement: My style of leadership is participative or democratic style. I prefer to consult with the group members and participate with them. A leader must work with his board, be an effective listener and confidence builder.
Hautala: Hard to pronounce, easy to trust. Please re-elect me to the Mesabi East School Board.
—
Amanda Gross
Background/experience: My name is Amanda Gross and I am running for re-election to the Mesabi East School Board. I currently work for White Township as an Office Assistant Treasurer and worked for St. Louis County just shy of 6 years before that.
Why are you running for the office? I am seeking re-election because I would like to continue to support the Before and After School programs for our students. I believe our community, along with most of the Range, is struggling with options for childcare and I think our school can help fulfill that need.
What do you see as the three major issues in the Mesabi East School District, and if elected, how do you plan to address them?
I would like to continue work on developing a “career pathway” program for our older students. In the past I believe a large focus has been set on obtaining a 4-year degree. However, that may not be the best option for all students. I believe by addressing vocational or career driven options, we can benefit all students, and not just those who are planning on attending a college or university. Another challenge in the next few years will be focused on balancing the budget. With inflation at an all-time high, I believe I can aid in those discussions, as I have experience with budgets and project planning with my job.
Closing statement: I believe I can help make difficult decisions that will be fiscally responsible for our tax payers, yet benefit our educators and, most importantly, our students. I appreciate any and all support come this November.
—
Justin Adams
Background/experience: I am a native of the Iron Range, graduating from Mesabi East in 2007. I have a mechanical engineering degree, along with my MBA. I have handled and resolved numerous challenges within the workforce. as well as outside, and I believe that I can work with teams from varying backgrounds to address issues. I enjoy gathering data, opinions, and relevant information from all parties to get to the root cause of our problems. My three children currently attend Mesabi East, and I desire to be a supportive role model for them.
Why are you running for this office? I am running because I see the need to bring in parents that can have refreshing ideas and experience. I want to contribute to my community in order to give our youth the resources and opportunities to succeed.
What do you see as the 3 major issues in the district, and if elected, how do you plan to address them?
1. Affordability within extra-curricular activities. Talking with some members of our community, we need to dig into the reasons for sports and/or other activities increase in costs. This should drive us to discover ways to make them more manageable and accessible to all. We need to take a deep dive into finances; to determine the reasons for increased cost. We need to follow up by finding creative ways to remedy them without putting excessive strain on parents.
2. More push and opportunity to give students the resources and education to pursue technical jobs, be it welding or electrical all the way to coding and computer sciences. The workforce, as I see it and have lived through, is so short in these fields. The opportunities are endless for our youth, if they are given the opportunity. We should be more vocal on the options. To showcase the choices in jobs. and meet the people whom are working on the projects. Job fairs can be a great place to help students see the places and ideas that they can accomplish when given the correct resources.
3. Teachers and staff. They are the backbone to the school district. We should be having open conversations with them. To allow them to have a voice where they need assistance and how the school board can help bring those desires to light. We need to consistently engage with them to showcase we are present and willing to support wherever possible. The staff is like a second family to our youth and like parents, the staff wants the best for them. The Board needs to make it possible for staff to be able to give the kids the resources they need to succeed.
Closing statement: If elected, I promise to listen, be present/attentive, and honest. I want to take what we do well and continue to push those initiatives (and there are a lot of good things we are doing). Additionally, I wish to be someone that can take the issues and root them. To help give resolution that not only resolves the problem but makes life easier after the fact.
—
Gregg Allen
Background/experience: I have been an educator for 37 years. I started out my career in education as an industrial arts/vocational construction teacher. After a few years teaching I went to graduate school for educational administration. My experience in administration has included working as an athletic director, community education director, elementary principal, high school principal and a superintendent. I worked for Mesabi East for 10 years as a superintendent and community education director.
Why are you running for this office? I am passionate about education. I want to be a part of a school board that makes a difference by improving the quality of students' learning in a safe and caring atmosphere. I believe with my experience I can help achieve the goals and strategies of the district. I believe I can be an asset because I know and understand school finance, educational policies and procedures and school law.
What do you see as the 3 major issues in your city/county/school district, and if elected, how do you plan to address them? I believe that school funding, declining enrollment and student apathy are the three major issues at Mesabi East.
1. School Funding: Schools need adequate yearly funding. I have experience working with the Minnesota School Board Association, local legislators and lobbyists to find ways to support funding for our rural school districts. I would also support staff and administration when they share ideas to provide efficient and effective programming for students.
2. Declining Enrollment: The Iron Range is slowly losing people. The majority of school funding is based on a pupil count, therefore, student enrollment is of great importance. Schools will be competing to encourage students to enroll in their districts. The best way to beat declining enrollment is to keep the local students and bring in new families. If elected, I would support the Mesabi East Strategic plan by making sure the Giant successes of Mesabi East are being shared through the school website, social media, marketing videos and local newspapers.
3. Student Apathy - Many students are coming to school without a desire or passion to learn. These students have faced many difficult times and they have learned to live day to day instead of planning for a rich and fulfilling future. If elected, I would listen to staff and administration and help find ways to address the needs of these students. I would also support career and guidance counseling and mental health at all grade levels.
Closing statement: I have worked very closely with school boards for the past 30 years. I understand the role of a school board member and I would work hard to be the best member possible. If elected, I would make decisions that are in the best interest of students, staff and the school district.
