BUHL—Two incumbent candidates and two newcomers are competing for two open seats, each for a four-year term, on the Buhl City Council. They are incumbents Stuart Lehman and John Markas, and newcomers Denise Kealy and Randy Towner. Towner did not participate in this article.
Each of the candidates was asked the same questions for this story and given the same set of perimeters. The following are their unedited answers.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Stuart Lehman
Background/experience: I am Stuart Lehman. I am 40 years old. I grew up close to Orr, Minnesota where I graduated high school. I attended Hibbing Community College for the Diesel Mechanic program. I am married with three kids and have lived in Buhl for the past 15 years. I have served two terms on the city council and have been the mayor pro tem for the last term. I am a member of the Buhl Fire Department, and have been an EMT for Buhl for nine years. I am on the Buhl Economic Development Authority and I am the primary member for the RAMS board for the City of Buhl.
Why are you running for this particular office? I am running for the Buhl City Council for a few reasons. One, I like serving the citizens of Buhl. Two, I really enjoy being on the council, going to meetings, going and meeting with other city’s leaders. I enjoy being able to give back to my community.
What do you see as the three major issues in our city and if elected how do you plan to address them?
Some of the issues the city is going to be facing are that they are going to looking into replacing the city’s water tower and for securing funding for that project. Another issue is the keeping up with the relationship with the City of Chisholm. We have shared services with them and looking into other ways we can work together. Another future project is going to be looking at bringing broadband internet into the city for the residents of Buhl. And as always getting funding for future projects.
Closing statement: I would really like the opportunity to represent the citizens of Buhl for the next four years as a city council member. I have enjoyed representing the citizens of Buhl for the past eight years. Look forward to working on upcoming projects and have enjoyed past projects to keep the city of Buhl moving forward.
John Markas
Background/experience: My name is John Markas, and I am seeking re-election to the Buhl City Council. I have served for six consecutive years on the City Council and for 1 ½ years in 1985. I have been married to my wife, Mary, for 47 years. We have two grown children and four grandchildren. I have been a resident of Buhl for thirty-seven years. I was an electrician for Hibbing Taconite. During a layoff, I became employed by the City of Buhl and retired from the Buhl Public Utilities Dept. after 28 years of employment. I am also a master electrician. I have served on the Central Sanitary Sewer District commission, Buhl Planning & Zoning, Buhl Economic Development, Buhl Library Board and CBDG.
Why are you running for this particular office? Buhl is a 4th class city with a population of 1,000 people. A city council carves out the policies that determine our present and future prosperity as a community on the Iron Range. Most community development falls on the shoulders of city council members. I am knowledgeable regarding the infrastructure needs within our city. I understand the budgeting process and the importance of staying within budget. I am retired and have the time to attend to the needs of our city. My hope is that our residents continue to say that Buhl is an affordable and safe place to call home.
What do you see as the three major issues in your city and if elected how do you plan to address them?
1. Property Tax Revenue: I believe that new housing is critical for the prosperity of our city. Property tax revenue enables us to expand city services, recreational facilities, and our buildings. In addition, new housing will add people to our population and children to our schools. Everyone benefits. We have a lot of older housing that according to the county assessor just does not generate enough revenue. Buhl will be facing a significant property tax hike for 2023. Our city lost a lot of money, through no fault of our own, in fiscal disparities. An increase in the budgets will only compound that.
2. Securing funding for projects: To name a few: Our Fire, Ambulance and Street Departments would like to upgrade their facilities. Our city park could use a few more pieces of playground equipment. There are several streets that are still in need of resurfacing. The City Hall is inneed of some major repair, & our Buhl Water tank requires updating. These projects all cost a great deal of money and seeking out grants or various funding sources is always a challenge. Communicating and having good relationships with our county, state and federal elected officials is important for securing funding. Buhl is fortunate to have a Mayor that is proactive in this regard.
3. Maintain fiscal responsibility: Buhl residents should know that their town has been fiscally managed well. Our yearly audits are clean. It is a challenge and oftentimes not popular for the council to keep departments on track and to encourage them to remain within their allotted budgets. At the same time, it is important to maintain the property tax levy for our residents. Increasing expenditures can raise property taxes, and I try to keep the taxpayer in mind during budget talks.
Closing statement: If elected, I hope to continue on the path of growth for our small community. We are centrally located between Hibbing and Virginia and Buhl offers small town living. We have two homeowner association developments that are attractive to the semi-retired or retired folks. Buhl city has affordable building lots available for purchase. The utility rates for electric, water, sewer and refuse are reasonable. Our city offers a little recreational something for everyone.
I would appreciate your vote, Buhl, and will continue to help our community prosper. Thank you.
Denise Kealy
Background/experience: I grew up and graduated in Buhl. I love this community and the people that live here. As for experience, I currently work in a government job with the City of Chisholm, working as the utility clerk, in the hub of city hall, I get to see and work with each department every day. Daily, I work with the public both by phone and in person, along with all the department heads.
Why are you running for this particular office? The time is just right for me. This is something I have always wanted to do for our community and for myself. I keep up with what is going on in Buhl and feel that my current job is a plus for this council seat just for the fact that I see how a city runs every day.
What do you see as the three major issues in your city and if elected how do you plan to address them? If I could come up with just three items, not only in Buhl, community livability for senior citizens/veteran, mental health and the blight issues. We need to address the needs, for even our youngest members of the community, when it comes to mental health. New single level homes could be built for seniors and or veterans, which in turn would open their current home up to new families moving into a community. Blight has been around for some time and it seems to be getting worse. Harsher penalties need to be put in place to get residents to clean up their properties.
Closing statement: It is not an easy job to be on the council but I am ready to take on this position if elected. I see by how many signed up to be on the council, that the City of Buhl is ready for some change.I hope I can be part of that change.
