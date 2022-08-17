Olcott Park event raises funds to restore historic fountain

Lines of beer vendors surround the Olcott Park fountain August 17, 2019 in Virginia. The 2022 Brewfest will be held Saturday in Olcott Park in Virginia.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA — The very first concert staged at Virginia’s Olcott Park took place Aug. 21, 1910. Just one day short of 112 years later, music will ring through the park again.

And, for the fifth time, the sounds of a live band, set around the historic Olcott Park fountain, will be accompanied by samples of craft beers, seltzers, ciders, along with wine and a number of nonalcoholic choices.

