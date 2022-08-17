VIRGINIA — The very first concert staged at Virginia’s Olcott Park took place Aug. 21, 1910. Just one day short of 112 years later, music will ring through the park again.
And, for the fifth time, the sounds of a live band, set around the historic Olcott Park fountain, will be accompanied by samples of craft beers, seltzers, ciders, along with wine and a number of nonalcoholic choices.
Olcott Park BrewFest 2022 — with tastings set for 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday — will be “the biggest one ever,” said Carly Gobats, BrewFest organizer.
The initial event in 2017 represented 14 breweries. This year, there will be 40 vendors, including local and regional breweries. “There will be more options — more ciders and seltzers, also,” she said.
In the case of rain, BrewFest will be held at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.
The annual event, not held in 2020 due to the pandemic, launched as a way to bring people into the heart of the Queen City for a summer day of craft beer tasting, music and food — all while raising money to restore Olcott Park’s historic fountain.
Proceeds continue to support upkeep at the park.
Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door; $10 for designated drivers, and can be purchased at Silver Creek Liquor in Mountain Iron, SuperOne Liquor and Rocket Liquors, both in Virginia, or online at: olcottparkbrewfest.com. BrewFest is an age 21 and older event.
This year’s celebration will also have more options for designated drivers and others choosing not to drink or “take a break” from imbibing, Gobats said. There will be six nonalcoholic vendors.
This year’s local food trucks will be Go Figur, Street Tacos and Eats, Curbside Crepes, and Sugarlicious Cheesecakes & More.
BrewFest will feature the sounds of The Dang Ol’ Tri’ole, a group of two sets of brothers and childhood friends who describe their music as “high energy” with four-part harmonies and styles including traditional folk, progressive rock, salsa, blues, ska, gypsy, and classic rock.
BrewFest is supported by many volunteers and sponsors, with 75 people volunteering this year, Gobats said. “We are thankful for all our sponsors, the committee, all the volunteers and the city who help to make the event so successful.”
The celebration typically brings in about 700 attendees. Tasting booths will be more spread out this year to accommodate traffic, she noted. There will also be new merchandise, including BrewFest tumblers and magnets.
“It’s become something people look forward to every year now.” In fact, many class reunions are planned around BrewFest weekend, Gobats said. “It’s a good time to mingle and catch up.”
—
This years vendors are: Ursa Minor Brewing, of Duluth; Moose Lake Brewing Co., of Moose Lake; Earth Rider Brewery, of Superior, Wisconsin; Summit Brewing Co., of St. Paul; New Belgium Brewing Co., of Fort Collins, Colorado; Castle Danger Brewery, of Two Harbors; Duluth Cider; Lift Bridge Brewing Co., of Stillwater, Minnesota; Voyaguer Brewing Co., of Grand Marias; Dogfish Head Brewery, of Delaware; Molson/Coors; 1911 Cider; Rebel Hard Coffee, of Minnesota; Crook & Marker Spiked Beverages; Carbliss; Blacklist Brewing Co., of Duluth; Warrior Brewing Co., of Duluth; Indeed Brewing Co., of Minneapolis; Grain Belt, of Minneapolis; Shiner Beer; Pabst; Lagunitas Brewing Co.; Deshutes Brewing, of Oregon; Schells Brewing, of New Ulm, Minnesota; Bell’s Brewery, of Michigan; Seagrams; Cayman Jack; Angry Orchard; Alaskan Brewing; Fulton Brewing, of Minneapolis;
Lake of the Woods Brewing Co., of Kenora, Ontario, Canada; and Klockow Brewing Co., of Grand Rapids. Time to Wine and Silver Creek Liquor will provide wine tasting.
Sponsors of this year’s BrewFest are: Stifel, Amerprise Financial, Northwoods Construction, Ahrens Insurance Agency, Country Financial- Erik Peterson, Virginia Surplus, The Sugar Shack, Frandsen Bank and Trust, Waschke family dealerships, Range Office Supply, Seppi Brothers. In-kind sponsors are: Dahlheimer Beverage, Starkovich Distributing, C&L Distributing, Lenci Enterprises Inc., Mesabi Sign Co., Mesabi Tribune, Hometown Focus, Silver Creek Liquor, Rocket Liquors, SuperOne Liquor, City of Virginia, Iron Trail Motors Event Center.
