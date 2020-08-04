The Minnesota State High School League voted Tuesday to move the 2020-21 football and volleyball seasons to the spring due to coronavirus concerns, but many questions still remain on how that will exactly look.
At the same time, girls tennis, cross country, girls swimming and soccer got the go ahead to start their fall seasons on the normal date of Aug. 17. They will be the first competitive high school sports to return since the COVID-19 pandemic shut them down in March.
Most coaches said they’re just happy their sports will be played despite the changes and obstacles associated with mandated shorter seasons, fewer competitions and no scrimmages.
Football and volleyball will see the biggest changes as their seasons are set to start in mid-March and run through mid-May. The dates for fall and winter sports will stay the same, while the traditional spring sports will be played from mid-May to around mid-July.
“Spring football’s better than no football,’’ said Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Dan Zubich, whose team hopes to defend its Section 7 9-man title.
Tuesday’s MSHSL decision creates four high school sports seasons for 2020-21 and shortens up the seasons for fall, spring and summer (mid-May to mid-July) sports.
“It’s hard to cram football into eight weeks and call it a season,’’ Zubich told the Mesabi Tribune. “It would be nice to have a full season, but there’s not much room to maneuver.’’
Football teams will play six regular season games, down from eight, according to the Associated Press. A decision on postseason play will be made at a later date.
“Thank God we still have a season,’’ said Jenessa Greenly, Virginia’s first-year volleyball coach. “That’s so much better than cancelling.’’
Greenly’s biggest concern is keeping her girls in the gym with the season being delayed by seven months.
“We’ve got to keep these kids playing. Over a year off is not good for any athlete.’’
The MSHSL Board did address that by allowing spring sports that lost their season last spring to hold practices this fall, along with volleyball and football.
Also during Tuesday’s MSHSL Board meeting, proposals to play football and volleyball as usual were voted down.
Girls Tennis, cross country, girls swimming and soccer were approved by the MSHSL, but they must deal with restrictions that were also OK’d.
Referring to those four sports:
— There is a limit of three teams per cross country event.
— A limit of two teams in tennis and swimming/diving.
— A limit of 1-2 events per week per team.
— Boys/girls soccer specifically must cut its season length by 20%, reduce its number of competitions by 30 percent and have no scrimmages.
— A decision on postseason events is to be determined.
No decisions were made about fans attending the events. Districts may be asked to go with the Department of Health's recommendations for gatherings, according to John Millea of the MSHSL.
Hibbing cross country head coach James Plese was “excited’’ by Tuesday’s decisions and is looking forward to a “little bit of normalcy’’ coming back for the players and coaches. “We’re going to be working with kids and they’re going to be getting to compete.’’
However, “it’s going to be challenging getting logistics down’’ with meets and invitationals having limited teams participating.
The limit of just three teams per cross country event will be a considerable change.
Hibbing’s big home meet, for example, historically has about 25 schools participating. “That’s obviously not going to happen.’’
The number of meets overall for the Bluejackets will drop from 10 to seven, said Plese, who is also concerned about the section and state meets possibly being eliminated. That was not determined by the MSHSL on Tuesday.
“I think it’s going to be pretty disappointing to these kids’’ if there are no culminating meets. “It’s such a huge motivational tool.’’
Virginia Activities Director Josh Lamppa is hoping to get more direction on all of the MSHSL’s decisions on Thursday. He said the MSHSL will be meeting again, as will the activities directors from this region.
At this point, he doesn’t know exactly how the schedules or the postseason will look. That includes the fall practices that were added, as well.
“We’ll have to make a lot of adjustments to our schedule,’’ Lamppa said.
As far as having volleyball and football in the spring, “what does that do to spring sports’’ that will extend into July?
Baseball is just one question mark, he added. “Is high school baseball going to compete with Legion ball?’’
Another question is if the schools will be playing junior high football and volleyball or if it’s just varsity, Lamppa said.
Most area coaches also say the effects of the pandemic are something that has rarely been seen before.
“It’s just a bizarre time and we’re all trying to work through it,’’ Lamppa said.
Football’s biggest change will be field conditions, according to Shaun Howard, Hibbing’s head football coach. The teams are used to starting in August with hot temperatures and grass growing on most fields.
The question in March will be, “How much snow’s going to be on the ground,’’ he said. Plus the temperatures could be below freezing in March, which is “our biggest obstacle.’’
Some schools — like MI-B — have artificial turf fields, which should be an advantage.
“We have turf, we can shovel that off,’’ Zubich said, while others will have to rent fields to practice. Practices can take place inside without pads the first week, he added, but the teams have to be on the field after that.
At the same time, he believes it will be warmer outside in March than when MI-B was practicing for the state semifinals last November.
Howard knows there are challenges ahead, but he’s “just glad they’re not cancelling the season’’ like was the case last spring. “I felt bad for those seniors that missed out on their spring sport. They worked so hard and they missed out on that.’’
Howard is focused on creating a good season for the 2021 graduates. Everyone wants the answer today, he added, but time is needed to make all of the adjustments. “Give us time to figure it out.’’
Volleyball and football players will have to deal with decisions over playing Junior Olympics volleyball (also played in the spring) or going right into another summer sport come mid-May, which could be taxing.
Plese said everyone has to realize the changes are just a one-year thing. Everyone will have to sacrifice, he said, and make the best of it.
Once fall comes, “we’re going to get to go. That’s the best news we could have got.’’
