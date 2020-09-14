Lines formed on several street corners along Chestnut Street in Virginia Saturday for the 2020 Food Truck Festival sponsored by ReVive Virginia. The festival featured a wide range of offerings for hungry visitors to sample and enjoy.
Eating in downtown Virginia took on the feel of a county fair Saturday as a collection of food trucks set up on corners down Chestnut Street for the 2020 Food Tuck Festival sponsored by ReVive Virginia.
Dean Devich of Happy Deans Eats had his hands full keeping up with demand as people lined up at his taco and mini donut food truck Saturday in Virginia. Devich was taking part in the 2020 Food Truck Festival.
Five-year-old Dalmar Erickson takes a big bite of cotton candy during Saturday’s 2020 Food Truck Festival in Virginia.
photos by Mark Sauer
