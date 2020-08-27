VIRGINIA — The Minnesota State Fair is holding a Food Parade. Duluth’s Lake Superior Zoo is hosting Food Truck Fridays. And, now, Virginia has joined the food celebration bandwagon.
In the era of COVID-19, organizations are finding creative ways to support small food vendors hit hard by the pandemic, while offering safe ways for communities to support the vendors and enjoy their favorite indulgent summertime fare.
ReVive Virginia, a nonprofit focused on improving the Virginia downtown business district, is scheduled to host a Food Truck Festival, set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 12 on Chestnut Street.
“It’s an opportunity to do something to comply with the governor’s social distancing efforts and still do something for the community and food truck vendors,” said ReVive member Shawn Herhusky.
The majority of summer events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving local food vendors, who would typically travel to the area’s many festivals and fairs, struggling financially, he said.
Herhusky, along with ReVive members Betsy Olivanti, of the Northland Foundation, and Virginia City Administrator Britt See-Benes, worked together to bring the festival to Virginia.
ReVive Virginia is paying for the one-day City of Virginia licenses for each of the participating food trucks, Herhusky noted. Local restaurants and food retailers are also invited to set up booths during the festival.
“The goal is for one food truck per block, so there is not a mass congregation,” he said. Yet, all vendors will be within “easy walking distance from each other.”
Organizers are aiming for 10 food trucks serving a variety of tasty grub. So far, vendors selling mini donuts, tacos, pizza, grilled cheese and gyros have signed up.
The Sugar Shack, a Virginia bakery, and Chestnut Street businesses Canelakes Candies and The Lyric Center for the Arts will also be involved.
The group has contacted the Minnesota Food Truck Association and is “actively recruiting” additional local vendors.
Seating will not be available during the event because of the amount of cleaning that would be required, Herhusky said. The weekday festival intends to capture both the lunch and dinner crowds.
However, people can take food back to work, home, to nearby parks or open spaces on Chestnut Street. If downtown bars independently consent and COVID-19 rules are followed, bringing food into those establishments may also be a possibility, he said. “There are lots of options.”
Herhusky added that disposable containers will be used in compliance with state COVID-19 mandates.
ReVive Virginia has 37 members, is a component fund of the Virginia Community Foundation, and works through cooperative efforts with private, public and community partnerships. Members generated the idea for the festival via “seeing what other areas are doing,” Herhusky said.
Throughout August, the Lake Superior Zoo is providing space for food trucks each Friday.
The Minnesota State Fair is featuring 16 vendors and a chance to support the “Great Minnesota Get-Together” with food parades, one that was already held and a second that started Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds in St. Paul. Participants stay in their vehicles while ordering food from fair vendors.
Virginia’s Food Truck Festival will be “a safe event,” Herhusky emphasized. “It’s a great opportunity to support local food trucks and do something fun. It’s our little way to help.”
For more information, or to register a food truck, contact Herhusky at 218-349-1428.
