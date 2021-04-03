Food Shelf donation

The Eveleth VFW Auxiliary 1172 donated $500 to the Quad City Food Shelf on Thursday, March 25. From left, Bonnie Keller, auxiliary president and Carl Oberstar, director of Quad cities Food Shelf.

 Photo submitted

The Eveleth VFW Auxiliary 1172 donated $500 to the Quad City Food Shelf on Thursday, March 25. From left, Bonnie Keller, auxiliary president and Carl Oberstar, director of Quad cities Food Shelf.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments