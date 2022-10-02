Food service businesses experience employee shortage, cutback in hours

It’s Saturday night and ordering a pizza to be delivered sounds like a good idea. But the pizza place is short of weekend delivery staff. Or a restaurant is super-busy on a Friday evening, and a server calls in sick. A diner gets impatient and leaves, then posts frustration on social media. Or a short-order cafe owner cuts hours because they don't have the employees to run a second shift.
It’s a scenario being played out the country over, according to the National Restaurant Association. The industry is still down 750,000 jobs — roughly 6.1% of its workforce — from pre-pandemic levels as of May 2022. And restaurants on the Range are experiencing the same problems. According to the National Restaurant Association, “The rebuilding of the restaurant and food service workforce is being hampered by the most severe labor shortage on record. April marked the fifth consecutive month of slowing job growth in the restaurant industry. While gradual progress is being made toward rebuilding the restaurant and food service workforce, much work has yet to be done. No other industry has a longer road to reach a full employment recovery.”
James Bonicatto of Snicker’s Pizza in Eveleth and Virginia said of the business, “We’re struggling. We're getting hit pretty hard. The customer base is there. The phone keeps ringing. But I don't have the staff to do it justice. Employment is down by half. We had up to 14. We’re down to six. I've been in this business for over 20 years. And we were open 360 days a year until this year. We're closed on Sundays.”
A pizza place doesn’t want to close on a Saturday, Bonicatto said. “I don't have the staff to handle the higher volume on Saturday. I don't see this ending. I don't see the applications of younger people coming in.” He talked about the decline in enrollment in the culinary arts program at Hibbing Community College. “There are three first-year students and seven in the second-year program. People don't have an interest. The customers are very understanding. Eighteen- and 19-year-olds are not starting with this industry. Anybody will tell you that you don’t close on a Saturday. We don’t have the staff to handle the higher volume of calls.”
Sadly, he said, “I don’t see this ending. Something’s got to give. Manpower is a problem.”
At Jim’s Sports Club Bar & Grill in Chisholm, Kelly Harris of management staff said, “We’ve been having issues with people not wanting to work. There’s no one in the middle. People that want to work and people that don’t want to work. I don’t even think it’s about the money, we don’t think it’s about the wages.”
Harris added, “Customers are very understanding.”
Michele Woods, who owns The Rink restaurant at Eveleth, said of her business, “Absolutely we have had trouble getting people to work. The food industry is basically weekends and nights. Many want to work 9 to 5 weekdays. We’ve raised an entire generation that wants to walk in and get corporate hours,” referring to 9-5 weekdays.
“We do have good employees, and we can train anybody. But we have had a Facebook ad for two weeks and haven’t had anybody apply. I can’t understand what people are living on. Servers and bartenders, they make very good money.”
She said, “I have a reliable staff for the most part.” Still, she gets an occasional employee who will say he or she is “leaving first,” and Woods responds, “You haven’t even clocked in.” She said some employees believe “it’s your (management’s) job to schedule around their life.” She added, “There are those that will work any shift you give them. If they have kids in school, family comes first. You’re not going to miss the kids’ school play. The person that has the 5-year-old at home wanting to go Halloween trick-or-treating is different than a 40-year-old who just wants Halloween off. You can dress up and go out later.”
On a different topic, Woods said, “Some people (dining customers) have no patience. We were down a server plus the bartender was training a new bartender. People were there for 20 minutes; their order was in the kitchen. We got bad reviews. There is zero patience. No one’s standing around. We make every order as it comes in. We don’t precook a bunch of food.”
She noticed that it’s the “mom and pop shops that get ripped on the Internet. We’re trying to make ends meet.”
Johnny Snidarich of the Village Inn in Virginia said, “As you look around the countryside, around the local area, there’s help-wanted signs everywhere.”
He said, “We have a wonderful crew here. Like family here. At least people are starting to apply now. It's not like years ago. We are very fortunate here. I tell people we don’t bat a thousand all the time. The waiting time is still there, even if there's a full staff. In this business people need to be understanding.”
Brita Baratto, co-owner of Sammy's Pizza in Hibbing, said, “Now we're fully staffed – it goes in waves.” Sammy's, in business since 1954, has 17 total locations. “We're doing well, we're busy.”
At Megan’s in Aurora, owned by Megan and Craig Keskitalo of Embarrass for 31 years, Megan said, “We cut back our hours. We close at 2, and Fridays we’re open until 7 for our fish fry. I don’t have enough employees for a second shift. We used to be open 7 days a week until 7. Now we’re closed on Monday.”
As for potential employees, she said, “You can’t find them. They don’t want to do it. Now they don’t even care to have a job. I don’t know what these people are living on. It must be love, but pretty soon they’re going to starve to death.”
Megan Keskitalo is grateful for the regulars that come in every day. “It gets to be a little family, everybody watching over everybody. I thank all my customers for being so loyal to me. If it weren’t for the local people, a lot of these places wouldn’t survive.”
