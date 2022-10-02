Food service businesses experience employee shortage, cutback in hours
Mark Sauer

It’s Saturday night and ordering a pizza to be delivered sounds like a good idea. But the pizza place is short of weekend delivery staff. Or a restaurant is super-busy on a Friday evening, and a server calls in sick. A diner gets impatient and leaves, then posts frustration on social media. Or a short-order cafe owner cuts hours because they don't have the employees to run a second shift.

It’s a scenario being played out the country over, according to the National Restaurant Association. The industry is still down 750,000 jobs — roughly 6.1% of its workforce — from pre-pandemic levels as of May 2022. And restaurants on the Range are experiencing the same problems. According to the National Restaurant Association, “The rebuilding of the restaurant and food service workforce is being hampered by the most severe labor shortage on record. April marked the fifth consecutive month of slowing job growth in the restaurant industry. While gradual progress is being made toward rebuilding the restaurant and food service workforce, much work has yet to be done. No other industry has a longer road to reach a full employment recovery.”

