Food Forest grows to provide a healthy community

VIRGINIA — “Dirt, digging, and treasure, what more could they ask for?” Dana Mitchell asked over email this week. Mitchell and her children volunteer at the Food Forest and she was talking about how much they are enjoying harvesting potatoes.
The Food Forest is a perennial, edible forest and a program under the Rutabaga Project. The Food Forest has edible plants, bushes and trees of fruits, herbs, nuts and berries. This year, some annual plants were in the raised beds including tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes and herbs.
Now, as harvesting is concluding, it is the perfect time to stop by the Food Forest, which is located on city property, across the street from The Salvation Army, in front of the playground by Pine Mill Court. The Food Forest is meant to grow into a community space. Community members are invited to help plant, tend and harvest. Many of the current volunteers live at Pine Mill Court, including Mitchell.
“The garden means a place to share food,” explains five-year-old Olivia over email with her mother, Dana Mitchell. Older brother, nine-year-old Edmund elaborated, “The Food Forest is for people who need healthy food, for people who can’t afford it and they can pick what they need for their family.”
Rutabaga Project Manager Kelsey Gantzer said that Mitchell and her kids have been involved in the Food Forest from the start. “She has been a thoughtful, dedicated volunteer who is truly passionate about creating a positive community space. In addition to caring for the Food Forest, she is interested in sharing her knowledge of gardening and cooking with community members.” Gantzer said they are a great example of how families can get involved. “Her children helped to plant everything and love to be over there. The Food Forest is a great learning experience for all ages.”
Gantzer said that this growing season has been great and the young plants are producing. “We had many things growing this year that didn't grow last year, including apples and cherries. It's exciting to see the plants getting bigger and producing more fruit. Most of the plants won't reach full maturity for a few years, so we anticipate each year will be more exciting.”
As the community is still learning about the open access to the Food Forest, a lot of food has remained unharvested.
“I tend to harvest a lot simply so it does not go to waste,” said Mitchell. “I want people to feel welcomed to help themself and nurture as a way to be a part of their world, too.”
Working at the Food Forest this summer was different than last, due to COVID restrictions. Last year, Mitchell had been paired up with another volunteer but this year she worked solo, until her kids joined her.
Mitchell has eight children; the youngest five help her volunteer at the Food Forest. Olivia, has enjoyed using the watering can to water the plants and help take care of the Food Forest, with Mom.
At the start of the season, the family updated the fabric and wood chips. They weeded and watered. Now, as the temperatures drop and the sun sets earlier, harvesting is in full swing.
When asked what his favorite thing is to harvest, 12-year-old Jack said, “potatoes! I get to dig and find them. Plus, it is exciting to see how big the biggest one will be.”
Nine-year-old Edmund said, “I like harvesting potatoes and cucumbers. The cucumbers hide in the leaves and it is fun to find them and see what size they are.” He also described himself as a harvesting machine. “I pull vegetables as fast as I can.” Over email, his mother said he had first compared himself to a lawnmower.
Edmund said the jobs he has done include watering the plants and trees, “picking fruits that were good to go and find gigantic cucumbers.”
“I like picking cucumbers and potatoes and tomatoes,” said seven-year-old Piper. “I like the little tomatoes. They are so cute and I pop them right into my mouth.”
Mitchell said that “when parents are excited about something it is an easy invitation for the curiosity of their children.” It is easy to see that these kids are excited by the Food Forest.
Until moving to the apartments two years ago, the Mitchells had lived in the country. “We had a large garden as well as free ranging chickens, ducks, and meat chickens,” recalled Mitchell. “We were establishing some self sustaining means of living. We had planted our own little orchard of mixed fruit trees, as well.”
She said that having a big family it was a no-brainer to have a big garden, too. Not only did it provide for the family, but Mitchell used it to teach teamwork and the “satisfaction of this self rewarding lifestyle.”
Now, living in the apartments at Pine Mill Court, this lifestyle was no longer an option but the Food Forest has become part of their family. “I am so grateful I saw the posting for the Rutabaga Project and that it was SO CLOSE to my apartment. The Food Forest became a part of our livelihood. Today, my daughters, and sometimes my sons (but not nearly as much as the girls) go walk through the garden to check on things and report to me what they did or saw. I love their help.”
Mitchell said the family sees the Food Forest as a pet that they get to nurture. The kids find reward in their small responsibilities and it is a therapeutic outlet.
If you, too, are looking to get involved in the Rutabaga Project or Food Forest, contact Kelsey Gantzer, Rutabaga Project manager, at 218-404-8466 or Kelsey.Gantzer@AEOA.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.