Food, fireworks, fun and more: Cook Timber Days June 10-12

  • 0
Timber Days

FILE - Downtown Cook was filled with families activity and entertainment during the cities Timber Days celebration June 8, 2019. This year's festival opens Friday in Cook.

 MARK SAUER/FILE

COOK — Music and a parade, hamburgers and pancakes, fireworks and classic cars, pony rides and a pet show and a celebrity dunk tank — it's what's happening and more this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Cook Timber Days.

Here's a schedule of events.

• All weekend: Arts and crafts, food and beverage vendors noon to 6 p.m., face painting at City Park noon to 6, Friends of Library book sale noon to 6, music in the park at City Park gazebo, music at the Old Muni.

• Friday: Downtown, celebrity dunk tank 3 to 7 p.m., firefighters challenge 5 p.m., bean bag tournament 6 p.m.

• Saturday: Pancake breakfast at Cook Fire Hall 8 to 11 a.m., celebrity dunk tank noon to 6 p.m., kids’ games TG’s Creative Collections 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., barrel train 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., pet show at City Park gazebo 11 a.m., magic show at gazebo at noon, classic car show noon to 4 p.m. downtown (registration starts 10:30 a.m.), Iron Mosquitoes Robotics Team at River Street 5 p.m., pony rides River Street and 2nd Ave W noon to 6 p.m., Elvis show at gazebo, free admission, 6 p.m., fireworks over Doug Johnson Park 10:15 p.m.

• Sunday: Church service, officiant Brian Burton, gazebo 11:30 a.m., celebrity dunk tank noon to 3 p.m., lawnmower races downtown 12:30 p.m. (registration 10:30 a.m.), parade at 3 p.m. raffle prize drawings after parade, flag retirement ceremony at VFW Post 1757.

For those especially interested in dunking a celebrity, here’s the schedule:

• Friday: Derek Udovich at 3 p.m., Nick Wooster at 4, Matt Bergman at 5, Steven Udovich at 5.

• Saturday: Erin Nurmi at noon, Little John at 1, Matt Zupancich at 2, Tom Musech at 3, Ashley Lynn at 4, John Fisher at 5.

• Sunday: Justin Hill at noon, April Salmi-Wilcox at 1, Rick Manick at 2.

