Food, fireworks, fun and more: Cook Timber Days June 10-12

COOK — Music and a parade, hamburgers and pancakes, fireworks and classic cars, pony rides and a pet show and a celebrity dunk tank — it's what's happening and more this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Cook Timber Days.
Here's a schedule of events.
• All weekend: Arts and crafts, food and beverage vendors noon to 6 p.m., face painting at City Park noon to 6, Friends of Library book sale noon to 6, music in the park at City Park gazebo, music at the Old Muni.
• Friday: Downtown, celebrity dunk tank 3 to 7 p.m., firefighters challenge 5 p.m., bean bag tournament 6 p.m.
• Saturday: Pancake breakfast at Cook Fire Hall 8 to 11 a.m., celebrity dunk tank noon to 6 p.m., kids’ games TG’s Creative Collections 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., barrel train 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., pet show at City Park gazebo 11 a.m., magic show at gazebo at noon, classic car show noon to 4 p.m. downtown (registration starts 10:30 a.m.), Iron Mosquitoes Robotics Team at River Street 5 p.m., pony rides River Street and 2nd Ave W noon to 6 p.m., Elvis show at gazebo, free admission, 6 p.m., fireworks over Doug Johnson Park 10:15 p.m.
• Sunday: Church service, officiant Brian Burton, gazebo 11:30 a.m., celebrity dunk tank noon to 3 p.m., lawnmower races downtown 12:30 p.m. (registration 10:30 a.m.), parade at 3 p.m. raffle prize drawings after parade, flag retirement ceremony at VFW Post 1757.
For those especially interested in dunking a celebrity, here’s the schedule:
• Friday: Derek Udovich at 3 p.m., Nick Wooster at 4, Matt Bergman at 5, Steven Udovich at 5.
• Saturday: Erin Nurmi at noon, Little John at 1, Matt Zupancich at 2, Tom Musech at 3, Ashley Lynn at 4, John Fisher at 5.
• Sunday: Justin Hill at noon, April Salmi-Wilcox at 1, Rick Manick at 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.