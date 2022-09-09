ANNMARIE FLOREST

Annmarie Florest is stepping into the lead role at Range Mental Health Center Inc. at a time of growing mental health needs.

“I think they've pretty drastically increased,” Florest said of mental health issues. “We've seen a pretty significant increase in our crisis response calls to the schools. We certainly with staffing challenges have struggled just to meet the needs of the kids in general.”

