CHISHOLM — “Joey Flip,” who frequently performs as a one-man band, often strumming his homemade guitars built from oil cans, will not only put on a show during this year’s North St. Louis County Fair - he will also teach children how to play the harmonica, providing them with take-home instruments, to boot.
It’s all part of “Kid’s Day,” Aug. 6, at the county fair, now in its 136th year.
The day will feature a number of events tailored to kids at the fairgrounds in Chisholm.
This will be the second time “Joey Flip,” or Joe Filipovich, has made an appearance at the fair.
Filipovich, of the Twin Cities, performs at events on the Iron Range as much as possible, he said in a phone interview. “My parents are from the Chisholm and Virginia areas. I have a lot of family up there,” he said.
The award-winning blues artist, who has become famous for his oil can guitars, which he calls “hayburners,” said he enjoys working with kids.
“Kids’ younger brains are more flexible,” better allowing them to “learn new skills, talents and hobbies.”
Filipovich, also a music teacher, is a promoter for Blues for Kids, a music education program he created at the nonprofit Twin Cities organization, Discover Music.
The program holds workshops at schools and festivals, with the mission of teaching children of all ages about the blues genre using harmonicas and guitars.
He customarily offers the free, half-hour classes before performances, and will do just that at 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Kid’s Day at the fairgrounds’ Pillsbury Pavillion, prior to taking the stage from 3 to 6 p.m.
“We worked out a deal with Hohner Harmonicas” through Discover Music, said Filipovich, who will bring 40 new harmonicas to the fair to give away during the workshops, which are limited to the first 20 kids.
The musician said he will teach a 12-bar blues progression, which is “easy to jam along with” and pertains to “most country, blues, or pop or rock songs.” The kids will also have the chance to “jam along” with Filipovich.
While the harmonica may not be an instrument of choice for every kid, it’s a good stepping-off point to develop an interest in other instruments, he said, adding that he is a champion of encouraging young people to try new hobbies.
During the workshops, youngsters commonly “roll with it right away.”
Filipovich said his interest in music took off when he was 10 years old and his cousin from the Iron Range gave him a Jimi Hendrix CD. “It opened my eyes and ears to blues and classic rock. From there I started going down a rabbit hole” — researching and learning about music.
He has since become a respected musician who performs both solo and with a band, playing everything from classic rock to original tunes on acoustic and electric guitar, ukulele, and harmonica. According to his biography: “Joey Flip can bring a powerhouse guitar solo then can instantly strip it down to a slow, soulful, bluesy lick that keeps you hanging on every note.”
A few years ago, Filipovich said, his neighbor posed the idea of turning vintage metal motor oil cans into electric guitars. Filipovich got to work on engineering such a guitar.
The process includes finding vintage cans; three days of soaking, washing and sanitizing them; hours of using a rotary blade to carefully cut through the metal for installation of the instrument’s neck, pickups, pots, jack, etc.; soldering the parts; sanding and filing sharp edges; and many finishing touches.
It’s a labor of love, said Filipovich, who sells the one-of-a-kind instruments at hayburnerguitars.com. The oil can guitars, purchased across the country and internationally, have been featured on KMSP-TV Fox 9 news in the Twin Cities, on CNET and in The Drive Magazine.
Filipovich said he also uses the story of the guitars as an example to kids about “thinking outside the box,” explaining that he had to figure out how to make them and then set about doing so. He tells them they can also do things they might initially think are impossible.
Filipovich, who worked as a vacuum salesman after high school, said he never guessed at the time he would one day be playing a guitar made from an oil can.
He will play one of those homemade guitars during his county fair performance at the Red Rock Stage.
Filipovich said he relishes performing in rural areas, where people “seem more appreciative” for the live music experience, compared to metro areas where there are far more live music venues.
He enjoys, in particular, watching little kids “shake around to the tunes.”
And there will be many other things shaking up during Kid’s Day.
It will begin with the “daily giveaway” of snacks, sponsored by SuperOne Foods, to the first 100 kids through the main gate starting at 11 a.m. Each day there will be a different treat, said Karen McNeal, fair manager and executive secretary. On Kid’s Day, children 12 and younger will receive Kellogg’s and Keebler fruit snacks.
At 11:30 a.m., the Wilpen 4-H club will hold project clinics near the Children’s Barn teaching kids how to construct bird houses.
Starting at noon, kids can test out their skills on an inflatable obstacle course.
The ATV Big Air Tour Show will dazzle kids (and adults) with stunt jumping on ATVs, dirt bikes, and side-by-sides, McNeal said. Shows are set for 3:30, 5:30, and 7:30 p.m. at the North Arena.
There will be draft horse demonstrations from 4 to 6 p.m. in the South Arena, which will also host donkey races starting at 6 p.m.
Youngsters ages 4 to 11 can also participate in a state-sanctioned kids’ pedal tractor pull at 5 p.m. near the Children’s Barn. Registration opens at 4 p.m. First through third-place winners will advance to the state competition.
Other musical performers throughout the day include Casey Aro, at various times, and the Steel Bridges Band at 8 p.m. at the Red Rock Stage.
The midway will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight.
And, of course, McNeal said, there will be plenty of baby animals to pet and feed in the Children’s Barn and a slew of other critters to see at the fair’s other animal exhibits.
