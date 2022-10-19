CHISHOLM — Minnesota DIscovery Center (MDC) is offering a “spooktacular” opportunity to have some fun and learn about Iron Range history.
MDC is offering flashlight tours of the historic Glen Location the next two Thursdays. Tours are available at 7, 8, and 9 p.m on October 20 and 27.
“It’s a spooky feeling when you get out there in the dark,” MDC Fund Development and Marketing Director Jordan Metsa said of the old mining location. “It’s a new way to see the Discovery Center for sure and I encourage everyone to try it at least once.”
Richie Johnson, a trolley conductor at MDC, has served as a tour guide for the flashlight tours since they were introduced several years ago and in an interview on Friday said the experience taps into people’s imagination.
“There’s nothing scarier than people’s imaginations,” Johnson said. “We give them a light and tell them to go explore — there’s something really neat about exploring something in the dark at your own pace.”
With the group setting of the tour, Johnson said there’s nothing “creepy or eerie,” and there’s also nobody jumping out to scare people on the tour as is common at Halloween-themed events this time of year.
Johnson said even though the Glen Location is not even two miles, it feels like you’ve stepped back in a place in time that is foreign, not a familiar setting.
“It’s like you’ve stepped into the past, not bathed in light like a museum is usually presented,” Johnson said. “It’s fun to watch people as they journey through their own imagination.”
The flashlight tours depart from the trolley station just beyond the entrance at MDC, aboard the 1928 Glen Mine trolley that originated in Melbourne, Australia. The trolley and the Mesaba Trolley, also owned by MDC, are two of a handful of operating trolleys of that model worldwide, according to Metsa.
Johnson said the lights of the trolley aside from the main headlight and turn signal are turned down for the approximately two mile ride, which includes a historical presentation along the way.
Even though the trolley is going at the same speed as it does on daytime rides, Johnson said it feels faster in the dark. He said there’s also occasionally sightings of deer or other animals on the night tour.
Once the trolley arrives at the Glen Location the first stop is the historic depot.
From there the tour goes to the Hill’s Finn boarding house that was created between 1905 and 1910 and was once a boarding house where miners stayed at in Buhl, Metsa noted. The structure was eventually donated to MDC where it is a part of the Glen Location exhibit.
“It’s really quiet out there,” Johnson said. “You can see the glow of city lights behind the Glen, but it’s wooded and protected.”
Johnson said he really enjoys the tours and experiencing people’s imagination’s run wild as they make their way past old artifacts and try to make sense of the situation without the benefit of illumination.
“It’s fun, there are kids with flashlights and adults walking the same path through different light, literally,” Johnson said.”You can see the kids kind of become a little more bold and courageous when they’re surprised it’s not creepy, and adults are more unsure of what to expect once there out there and finding it fun to be a kid again.”
Johnson said he often hears people on the tour question what they saw in a corner, and once they shine their flashlight and realize there’s a logical explanation.
“Once you shine the light and get to see, you realize you’re the one that was creating the shadow,” Johnson said.
“It’s a neat place,” Johnson added. ‘It’s not an obstacle, the path is well-lit and houses are very well taken care of. It’s just something fascinating when you don’t have constant illumination.”
Johnson said there is a mannequin placed in the window of the boarding house “Olaf” that tends to throw people off. He said Ollaf is set up to look out as if he’s waiting for a train.
Metsa said people have reported seeing spirits of old miners, boarding house attendees, and alike but nobody really knows what they’re really seeing or hearing. The creeks and cracks of the old buildings add to the experience, he said.
“It’s not so scary that you’re going to run off,” Metsa assured. “We have had some of those reports, and we encourage people to keep their spiritual radar on high and share their reports with us.”
Metsa said the staff at MDC also enjoys the flashlight tours and helps out with decorating and theatrics for the event. The staff is known to dress in costume, perhaps walk by a dimly lit window, or even play piano at the boarding house, he said.
“It’s kind of fun,” Mets said. “Our staff enjoys sharing their ideas and making it fun for the guests.”
Reservations and ticket information are available on the MDC website at mndiscoverycenter.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.