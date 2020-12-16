Five generations

Sitting from left: Great-grandmother, Kathy Stockwell of Cloquet, great-great-grandmother, Antonia Peterson of Hibbing, holding (L) Ava Saarela, left, and (R) Madilyn Saarela, right, born on July 18, 2020. Standing: Grandmother, Beverly Saarela of Hibbing, and dad, Andrew Saarela of Hibbing

 photo submitted

