AURORA — Miss Aurora 2022 will be crowned at a ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Mesabi East Outdoor Sports Complex. Candidates are Gianna Lay, Alexa Undeland, Hannah Sahr, Olivia Sahr and Josephine Henderson, all of whom will be seniors at Mesabi East High School in the fall.
Gianna Lay’s school activities include volleyball, basketball, golf, prom committee, pep club, JO Volleyball, National Honor Society, band, choir and PSEO. She has volunteered at the Haunted Trail in Hoyt Lakes and has coached younger volleyball players in the past. During the summer she hopes to continue playing sports like volleyball and basketball. Her plans are to obtain her AA through the PSEO program and continue her education at UMD to become a nurse.
Alexa Undeland’s activities include hockey, volleyball, pep club, prom committee, concert band, pep band and marching band, and she was involved in Youth in Action, student council, soccer and dance. She has volunteered as both a referee and coach for Mesabi East youth hockey. She has also volunteered by working concession stands at youth sporting events, working at the food booth for Our Savior's Church, and at Project Elf at Mesabi East.
Hannah Sahr has been involved in volleyball, summer volleyball, pep club, prom committee, softball and track. She participates in farm school at the Green House at Mesabi East. She enjoys snowboarding, walking her dog, swimming, baking, and being around her large family. She has volunteered by fundraising for sports, coaching elementary volleyball, participating in spring roadside highway cleanup, refereeing volleyball matches, and helping her little cousins with homework. Her plans include participating in PSEO her senior year, and eventually obtaining a degree in veterinary studies. She plans to work in that field.
Olivia Sahr is currently in volleyball, summer volleyball, and other various volleyball clubs. She is also involved in the pep club and prom committee. She has volunteered to coach both volleyball and basketball for younger players. She has also volunteered by fundraising for sports, at concession stands and car washes. Her senior year, she would like to do PSEO to work towards her AA degree. After obtaining her AA, she plans on attending nursing school to get a registered nurse license and eventually get a master's degree as a nurse anesthetist.
Josephine Henderson loves to try new things when she gets the chance. She likes to spend time helping her grandmother whenever she needs it. She can be found picking up trash outside, or volunteering at food shelves. Her future plans include attending college to either become an interior designer, lawyer or real estate agent.
