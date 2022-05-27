First graduation at marquette

Marquette Catholic School 8th graders smile as they begin Wednesday evening's graduation mass in Virginia. The school added junior high two years ago and the 2022 class was the first to graduate.

 Mark Sauer

Marquette Catholic School 8th graders smile as they begin Wednesday evening’s graduation mass in Virginia. The school added junior high two years ago and the 2022 class was the first to graduate.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments