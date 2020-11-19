BUHL – Firefighters from the Kinney-Great Scott Fire Department and Buhl Fire Department responded to a shed fire near Buhl on Wednesday.
The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Morse off highway 169 near Buhl, according to a post on social media yesterday by the Friends of the Northland FireWire group.
The shed was a complete loss. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Just one day earlier, several Iron Range fire departments were dispatched to a structure fire on Highway 37 near Hibbing, according to Friends of the Northland FireWire.
At around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, firefighters responded to the 11000 block of Highway 37, across from the Range Regional Airport.
The fire was contained to contents inside of a pole building, and there was minimal damage to the building itself, according to the report.
No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
Departments dispatched to the call included: Hibbing, Chisholm, Keewatin, Virginia, and Clinton.
