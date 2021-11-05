TOWER — Hunters heading into the woods Saturday to take part in the 2021 Firearms deer season will most likely find the whitetail population is still reeling from a string of harsh winters in northern Minnesota.
Tom Rusch, Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Manager for the Tower wildlife area, said the population is below goals in all nine of the local permit areas (109, 118, 119, 130, 131, 132, 176, 177 and 178), thus the reason for conservative approach to management this November.
“Populations continue to rebound from the severe winters of 2013, 2014 and 2018, 2019 and 2020 in Northern St. Louis and Lake Counties,” he said. “Tough winters combined with wolf predation result in increased deer mortality and poor fawn production. The Arrowhead region has endured a string of tough winters with 15-40-inches of snow which is the key driver for white-tailed deer mortality.”
None of that will stop hunters from trying to bag a deer, however, as the Minnesota deer hunting season — particularly opening weekend — is considered by nearly 400,000 Minnesotans to be an unofficial holiday and a family tradition like no other.
In the northern half of the state, the season opens one half hour before sunrise Saturday and runs through one half hour after sunset Sunday, Nov. 21.
What hunters will find when they hit the woods will likely be a mixed bag of success depending mostly on location, good preseason scouting, and a little luck.
The harvest will most likely be on par with last season, where hunters had about a 26% success rate. Antlerless permits were limited again this year and the framework for the 2021 season continues to be conservative in northern St Louis and Lake County.
This is done “to protect adult breeding does and in turn increase population growth through fawn production,” Rusch said. “Deer populations are highly variable across the area. Scouting in advance to find deer activity will pay dividends. Deer are not evenly distributed across the permit area. Experience has shown mobile, stand-hunters who move as the forest changes, will find the most success.”
In the Tower Wildlife area, four permit areas are designated “Bucks Only” and five are “Lottery” with low permit numbers. The bag limit is one deer in all of those local permit areas. To the west, PA’s 169 and 179 are also “Lottery.”
Rusch said the reason for this is that five of the last nine winters have been more severe than average, as measured by the DNR Winter Severity Index (WSI) in Tower. As a result, fawn production has been lower and wolf predation has been higher than it would have been with mild winters, stagnating population recovery across our area.
“The Arrowhead region has endured a string of tough winters for whitetails with 15-40” of snowpack, from December into April (from 2013 to 2020) which decreases deer mobility and increases wolf predation,” he said. “Winter severity, predation and antlerless deer harvest are the most significant mortality factors in northern forest deer management, in that order. Good habitat is also critically important.”
The “Lottery” designation includes deer permit areas 176, 177, 178, 109 and 131. These permit areas are at the low end of population goals. Deer density varies significantly across these permit areas with private land generally holding higher deer numbers. The lottery deadline was Thursday September 9th and all permits have been distributed.
The “Bucks-only” designation includes 118, 119, 130 and 132. These permit areas contain large contiguous blocks of forested habitat. The population in these permit areas are below goal and limited by poor quality winter cover which is impacting survival in tough winters.
The “Hunters Choice” designation is limited to just 1 permit area, 117, which is in the heart of the Boundary Water Canoe Area Wilderness and core moose range. It has very low deer densities and the primary emphasis is moose management.
“Bonus permits cannot be used in any of these permit areas. Bonus permits are legal when the population is above population goals and the DPA is designated Managed or Intensive,” Rusch said.
---
What to expect
According to Rusch:
• The opening weekend of the 2021 firearms season should catch the “chasing phase” of the rut as bucks seek out receptive does during the first week.
• Breeding activity generally peaks in mid-November when the annual rutting season transitions into the reproductive phase and deer movement typically slows down.
• Bucks should be on their feet creating excellent deer activity through the 1st week of the deer season
• Hunting pressure often pushes this activity nocturnal
• Field staff are reporting fawn reproduction is highly variable across the work area following the mild winter of 2020-21. Strong fawn reproduction is the key to recovery for a rebounding herd.
Deer population recovery takes time and milder winters in forested habitats. Local populations always vary within the larger permit areas.
---
By DPA
Rusch said deer populations are generally higher in permit areas to the west and south of Tower (176, 177 and 178) with mixed fields and forests and lowest in permit areas to the east and north (109, 118, 119, 130, 131 and 132) with contiguous forest.
Fawn production is always greater in 176, 177 and 178 because of the availability of agricultural fields and earlier spring green-up following tough winters.
“Field reports from 2021 found mixed results with does observed with zero, one or two fawns. Twins were most often observed on private lands and fields. No fawns were most often observed in large contiguous forested areas,” Rusch said.
PA’s 176, 177, and 178 are the most productive areas in the Tower Area and account for the majority of the annual deer harvest. Hunters will likely see and harvest a few more deer in these permit areas than they did in recent years due to the mild winter of 2020-21.
PA’s 119, 118, 117, 130, 131, 109 and 132 are less productive with rocky, thin or wet soils. Hunters will likely see about the same number of deer in these permit areas. Fawn production has been below average, generally with single or no fawns observed with adult does. As a result of lower fawn production (twinning rates) and poorer habitat, population recovery takes longer in these permit areas.
According to information found on the DNR website:
• Permit area 177 around Cook, 176 North of the Iron Range and 178 South of the Iron Range. These permit areas, on the west and south end of the Tower work area, always have the strongest deer populations in our area. They have the best deer habitat (mix of fields, forest, and brushlands), less snow on average, and much better fawn production than further north and east. These are the 3 key factors.
• Permit areas 130 (east of Hoyt Lakes down to Whiteface Reservoir area),
PA 118 (Ely-Buyck along the Echo Trail) and PA 132 (between the East Range and Duluth), PA 119 (Orr-Kabetogama-Crane Lake) have huge blocks of contiguous forest with very little agricultural land. These permit areas, with limited or no ag fields, limit fawn production and recovery from severe winters and slow population growth/recovery.
• Permit Area 131 (around Isabella) and PA 117 (East of Snowbank Lake in the Boundary Waters Wilderness) have very long winters, and generally deep, heavy snowpack every winter. These permit areas have very low deer populations but have our strongest moose populations.
PA 179 contains mostly private lands, has abundant small farms, hay fields and small forest areas that are ideal deer habitat. Deer can recover quickly from tough winters faster than areas farther north. However, deer are very unevenly distributed and areas of private lands have higher deer numbers.
PA 169 experienced several tough winters in the past and has not fully recovered. This permit area will be undergoing goal setting this year. Overall, hunters frequently complain about low deer numbers so antlerless permits were reduced again to increase deer numbers.
---
State-wide Harvest
Statewide, the season frame-work is more liberal than 2020 and designed to maintain the population at population goals and harvest 200,000 deer annually.
“Harvest will be more liberal in the permit areas at or above established goals.Modifying antlerless harvest through permit regulations is the best way to reduce, maintain or rebuild our deer populations,” Rusch said.
In 2020, 143,617 hunters took part in the firearms season in Zone A. The total 16-day harvest was 39,656 (23,083 bucks, 16,573 antlerless). That equals a 26% success rate.
---
Deer Registration
In 2021, hunters can again register their deer 3 ways:
• On-line http://Licenses.dnr.state.mn.us ,
• By phone (888/706-6367)
• Or at the traditional walk-in registration stations https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/stations.html. Check your deer license for the phone number or internet address.
• Know your permit area (www.dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/deer) before you register. Click on the state map and then zoom into your permit area.
