TOWER — Through the first 10 days of the 2021 firearms deer season, Minnesota hunters are bagging fewer deer than they did at this time last year — but not by much.
Statewide, the harvest is down about 4% from 2020 and 6% below the five year mean, Department of Natural Resources Acting Area Wildlife Manager, Penny Backman said Monday.
The DNR has a website where firearms harvest numbers (which include archery and eventually muzzleloader) are entered daily at www.dnr.state.mn.us/mammals/deer/management/statistics.html, and according to information found there, as of Monday morning 145,724 deer had been killed so far this year — the majority of which were harvested since the firearms season opened Saturday, Nov. 6.
In Zone 100 (northern Minnesota) the season runs through one half hour after sunset Sunday. So far this year, hunters in Zone 100 have harvested 29,439 deer.
While local harvest percentages were not available at press time, they will most likely line up with statewide numbers.
“The harvest is down a bit from what was expected, but is probably somewhat average considering current population levels, habitat quality, weather impacts, and predation effects,” Backman said. “We have had some rough winters and despite last year being mild, it takes a few mild winters in a row to build populations in the northern permit areas.”
The firearms hunting season normally opens at or during the peak of the whitetail rut (mating season) which means bucks which are normally less likely to roam the woods during daylight hours, are on the move chasing does.
Before the opener DNR officials said this season would be no different but early reports from the field suggest a different story.
“From what I have heard deer were not moving well opening weekend and only some areas showed good evidence of rutting activity. It was probably just too warm out,” Backman said.
The weather changed toward the end of last week, when snow and colder temperatures were the story, particularly in the central Iron Range area.
While that weather pattern may or may not have gotten deer moving a little more, it probably won’t push the overall harvest numbers up considering how popular the first weekend is with most hunters.
The longer the season goes, the less hunting pressure there typically is.
“Opening weekend for firearms makes or breaks the harvest totals for deer every year. Most deer are harvested that weekend and totals generally only increase at a trickle after that,” Backman said. “Opening weekend was very warm. That does tend to reduce overall harvest as the deer generally choose to move more after dark when it is cooler.”
Those who will stick it out this week and into the final weekend will see colder temperatures and, most likely, decreased access to certain areas because of the wet, heavy snow that blanketed much of the area.
“Coming into the last week of the season, hunters should expect colder conditions and snow. That will make for easier tracking, but there is a lot of snow hanging up in the trees that may hinder visibility and access (depending where you are),” Backman said. “It is also going to be harder to sit still for long periods and stay warm.”
Before the 2021 season, Tom Rusch, the former DNR Wildlife Manager for the Tower wildlife area (he retired at the end of October), said the whitetail population is below goals in all nine of the local permit areas (109, 118, 119, 130, 131, 132, 176, 177 and 178), thus the reason for conservative approach to management this November.
“Populations continue to rebound from the severe winters of 2013, 2014 and 2018, 2019 and 2020 in Northern St. Louis and Lake Counties,” he said. “Tough winters combined with wolf predation result in increased deer mortality and poor fawn production. The Arrowhead region has endured a string of tough winters with 15-40-inches of snow which is the key driver for white-tailed deer mortality.”
Less antlerless permits means a lower harvest.
Still, statewide the season frame-work is more liberal than 2020 and designed to maintain the population at population goals and harvest 200,000 deer annually.
In 2020, 143,617 hunters took part in the firearms season in Zone A. The total 16-day harvest was 39,656 (23,083 bucks, 16,573 antlerless). That equals a 26% success rate.
This year, so far, adult males make up 58% of the harvest, adult females make up 30%, juvenile males make up 7% and juvenile females make up 4%.
---
The total harvest locally through Monday was:
• Deer Permit Area (DPA) 109: 305.
• DPA 118: 386.
• DPA 119: 308.
• DPA 130: 120.
• DPA 131: 47.
• DPA 132: 184.
• DPA 176: 651.
• DPA 177: 538.
• DPA 178: 1,284.
Those numbers include archery, youth hunting and firearms hunting, but, according to Backman, so few deer are harvested via archery and youth in the northern permit areas that they are biologically negligible — not high enough to influence the population.”
