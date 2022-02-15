Fire totals Virginia garage STAFF REPORT Feb 15, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Firefighters battle a garage fire Sunday in Virginia. NLFIREWIRE.COM Firefighters battle a garage fire Sunday in Virginia. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VIRGINIA — A Virginia garage was a complete loss Sunday after a fire was reported around 10 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of 11th Street South, according to Friends of the Northland Firewire.The garage was engulfed in flames when crews arrived and a nearby garage also had water and smoke damage.No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.Virginia, Eveleth, Mountain Iron, and Hibbing firefighters were dispatched to the garage fire in the southside area of Virginia, near the Southside Park. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Filming of ‘Cash for Gold’ to begin in Chisholm John A. Laurich Todd Mark Pepelnjak John “Bill” Pepelnjak Jr. Cleveland-Cliffs to idle Northshore Mining for several months Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 26 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
