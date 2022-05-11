HIBBING — LVC Hibbing Manager Corey Kangas attended the Fraboni annual wholesale show at the Hibbing Memorial Building in April, not knowing that just days later his company’s equipment would assist in saving the historic building from a second disaster.
The original Hibbing Memorial Building was destroyed by fire more than 85 years ago. History could have easily repeated itself on April 16.
But it didn’t, thanks, in part, to a LVC Companies fire suppression system.
The technology, installed and maintained by LVC Companies, played a pivotal role in preventing a fire that ignited in the Hibbing Curling Club’s kitchen from spreading to other areas of the historic Hibbing Memorial Building complex.
The system “had a huge impact on limiting damage,” said Hibbing Fire Marshal Rossi Gangl. “If it weren’t for the hood vent and suppression system evacuating the smoke and heat — and containing the fire in the kitchen — the fire could have easily destroyed the curling club and spread throughout the facility.”
In addition to the curling club, the Hibbing Memorial Building entertainment center includes an iconic arena with world-class hockey rink, an auditorium, banquet facilities and a senior center. The multiple-use facility, which can accommodate more than 5,000 people and is wheelchair accessible, hosts a variety of annual sporting events, concerts, festivals, trade and car shows, conventions and other special events.
The Hibbing Curling Club fire was reported around 9:25 p.m. April 16, after a maintenance manager and passerby noticed black, turbulent smoke coming from an exterior hood exhaust vent near the south entrance.
Fire departments from Hibbing, Chisholm, Keewatin, and Virginia were dispatched, but the Virginia crews were canceled enroute.
Firefighters discovered that LVC’s fire suppression system had extinguished flames in the area of the stove — a gas-fired South Bend commercial unit with double ovens, four burners and a griddle. The fire also damaged nearby cabinets and walls, which were secured by firefighters.
There were no injuries. Damage estimates, including smoke, electrical and equipment, are expected to top $100,000, according to Gangl.
The fire marshal said the investigation to determine the initial location and cause of the fire is ongoing.
While the fire occurred in the stove area, “the kitchen refrigeration system was in use that day (a Saturday) but not the stove,” she said. The fire “was low down and off to the side of the stove, not located on the cooking surface. Thankfully, LVC’s ANSUL unit detected the heat and activated it anyway.”
Called the ANSUL R-102 kitchen fire suppression system, it is designed to protect the hood, appliance, ductwork and plenum space, Kangas said. Heat-sensitive detectors activate the system, which then automatically shuts off appliance energy sources and deploys “a non-corrosive, kitchen-friendly,” low pH liquid agent “to quickly knock down flames and cool hot surfaces” into the plenum and duct and onto the stove.
The liquid chemical is a similar consistency to Dawn dish soap, and can easily be cleaned up in a matter of hours, he said. It is much less destructive than powder agents that wreck food and are difficult to extract from appliance crevices.
While the fire didn’t start on the cooking surface, it was large enough and hot enough to trigger the system and deploy the chemical agent, Kansas explained, adding that often fires start in areas where they are least expected.
LVC has installed the system in commercial kitchens in restaurants, resorts, convenience stores, catering facilities, mobile food trucks, hotels, schools, hospitals and other places throughout the Iron Range, he noted. The R-102 also safeguards grease-extraction and cooking equipment such as fryers, griddles, range tops, broilers, charbroilers and woks.
Without the fire suppression technology, the curling club fire could have been “significantly worse,” Kansas said. He emphasized that firefighters are the ones putting their lives on the line, and said fire suppression equipment is “a tool to help firefighters do their job.”
But it is immensely “rewarding,” he said, to know the system assisted in preventing the fire from spreading more quickly.
LVC Companies, founded in 1982, has been an industry leader in life safety, security, and communications technology, with customers in the commercial, industrial, government, and institutional markets, according to its website.
The company is headquartered in Minneapolis and has locations in Hibbing, International Falls, Crosby, Duluth, Fargo-Moorhead, and Rochester, along with in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and both Tempe and Phoenix, Arizona.
The Hibbing site works heavily with the local mining and logging industries. Its off-road vehicle fire suppression systems are installed on many highly used large, industrial vehicles.
LVC also installs high-tech camera systems with inferred and motion-activated technology capable of differentiating among humans, animals and vehicles, Kansas said.
Luckily, the kitchen fire suppression equipment has not had to be activated often in the area, he said, but employees always take pride in “helping to save a building or lives.”
The Hibbing Memorial Building “is an integral part of our community and enjoyed by people from across the Iron Range and beyond,” Kansas said.
Originally called the Hibbing Recreation Building, it was built in 1925 for recreational and civic use, and dedicated to World War I veterans.
On Dec. 28, 1933, an early morning fire, caused by defective wiring, completely destroyed the structure.
The building was rebuilt and completed in 1935, in the same location of the original arena. It was the first arena on the Range to employ artificial ice.
The rink was used by the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks for training camps on six occasions in the late 1930s and 1940s, and by the Chicago Cougars for its training camp in the late-1970s.
Kansas said he was reminded of the structure’s importance during the wholesale show, having “no idea the building would come this close to disaster.”
LVC Companies, he said, “is honored to have helped prevent the curling club fire from threatening the Hibbing Memorial Building complex.”
