The Superior National Forest has lifted fire restrictions across the forest and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness management area.
This means that visitors will again be able to have campfires at designated fire grates in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, and in the forest at rustic and backcountry campsites, a news release from the U.S. Forest Service-Superior National forest. The announcement also means the use of tiki torches, charcoal grills, barbecues and other stoves is permitted.
“Weather and rain have finally cooperated and the forest feels confident it is safe to fully lift fire restrictions at this time. While the window for fire risk is closing, it’s not entirely shut. We ask that our visitors practice vigilance and ensure campfires are fully extinguished before leaving them unattended,” said Chase Marshall, fire management officer for the Superior National Forest.
Rainfall has increased this month, temperatures are cooler and days are becoming shorter, which means the chance of a fire becoming established is lessening. However, northern Minnesota typically experiences several hot, dry days in September and fires can start with the right set of conditions.
To help the USFS minimize the chance of unwanted fire, practice the following:
• Camp only at designated sites and use official fire grates for your campfires.
• Keep your fire small, not tall.
• Make sure campfires are fully extinguished before leaving the fire unattended, drown, stir and touch the campfire to ensure the fire is dead out. Repeat until it is cold to the touch.
• Use fire starters and/or kindling, rather than flammable liquids to get the campfire started.
• Avoid parking vehicles over tall, dry grass (vehicles cause more acreage burned than any other equipment).
For more information on forest alerts and closures, visit the forest’s alerts and warnings webpage at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/superior/alerts-notices.
