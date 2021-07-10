VIRGINIA — Black smoke rose from downtown Virginia late Friday morning as crews battled a fire in the upper floor of a building between two longtime businesses in the city.
Multiple fire departments responded to the fire around 10:55 a.m. between Pep’s Bake Shop and Rocks The Jewelers on the 300 block of Chestnut Street.
Firefighters attempted to reach the fire from the inside but safety concerns halted those plans.
Flames roared through the top of the building, evacuating nearby businesses and closing off a block of downtown Virginia as crews fought the blaze and bystanders took photos, videos and provided water bottles to first responders.
As the fire subsided, the Virginia Community Foundation messaged its board members as volunteers, turning its offices into a makeshift hub for the response team and nearby businesses.
No injuries were reported, three residents were displaced and assisted by the Northland Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Cause of the fire is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office.
Dispatched to the scene were Virginia, Mountain Iron, Eveleth, Gilbert, Hibbing, Fayal Township, Biwabik, Biwabik Township, and Pike-Sandy-Britt. The Chisholm Fire Department was on standby at the Virginia fire hall. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad provided rehab at the scene.
