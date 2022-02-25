Fire heavily damages Virginia home

VIRGINIA — A Virginia home was heavily damaged by fire and a nearby residence also incurred extensive exterior damage after a Thursday morning fire in the 100 block of 1st Street South, the Northland FireWire reported.
Flames were knocked down as multiple fire departments responded to the large house fire around 9:10 a.m. About an hour after it was reported, firefighters continued to spray water on the now-charred structure as smoke continued to pour out.
No injuries were reported, but several pets were unaccounted for.
The cause is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office.
“This fire was tough to fight because it was in a large structure and apparently had advanced quite rapidly before we arrived,” said Virginia Fire Chief Allen Lewis. “We also had to deal with sub-zero weather and that puts a great deal of strain on the firefighters and equipment. We are thankful that the nearby Fayal Fire Department has a rehabilitation trailer, which was extremely beneficial in this fire.”
Firefighters from Virginia, Mountain Iron, Eveleth, Hibbing, Gilbert, Pike-Sandy-Britt, and Fayal Township were on the scene. The Eveleth Ambulance Service was on standby to cover EMS calls.
Fire damages two-story Hibbing structure
HIBBING — Hibbing, Chisholm, Keewatin, and Virginia firefighters were dispatched late Wednesday night to a structure fire in Hibbing, according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire.
The fire was reported around 11:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of 3rd Avenue East.
Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the two-story structure when crews arrived. The fire was quickly knocked down as a result of an aggressive interior attack.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimate is available.
