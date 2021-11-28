An early morning fire Saturday caused extensive damage to a house in the Town of Morse south of Ely. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. just north of the Blueberry Road off Hwy. 21 at 1138 N. Highway 21.
Morse-Fall Lake Fire Department Chief Ted Krueger said the house was fully involved with heavy smoke when the department arrived on the scene. He said firefighters from Ely, Babbitt and Eagles Nest also responded and a defensive tactic was taken to do ventilation on the home.
“The occupant and his girlfriend got out of the house and grabbed whatever they could but the building was a total loss,” said Krueger.
He said the three story, four bedroom house will likely have some reignitions.
“We will keep going back and make sure it doesn’t get out of hand,” said Krueger. “We’re just going to monitor it this afternoon.”
Krueger said the fire is under investigation. “It could have been electrical since it apparently started in the basement,” said Krueger.
He said the departments worked well together and no injuries were reported.
“We had teams from each department doing ventilation and everybody worked well together,” said Krueger.
